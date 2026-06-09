On 4/20, Enradius Built the East Coast's Largest Cannabis Consumer Audience

In a single day, Enradius captured 800,000 verified cannabis consumer devices across PA, MD, and DE — now surpassing 1 million — and opened the audience to food delivery, rideshare, convenience, and entertainment advertisers through their Local Ad Networks.

PHILADELPHIA, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 20, the highest-intent day of the year for cannabis consumers, geo-targeting firm Enradius captured more than 800,000 unique mobile devices at cannabis dispensaries across Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware in a single day. That verified cannabis consumer audience has since grown to surpass 1 million devices — one of the largest location-validated cannabis audiences available to advertisers on the East Coast.

4/20 is the cannabis industry's Black Friday: dispensary visits surge to their annual peak.

Delivered through the company's Pennsylvania Ad Network, the audience gives advertisers in late-night food delivery, rideshare, convenience, and entertainment direct, compliant access to a segment that major ad platforms make nearly impossible to reach.

Move Over, Black Friday — 4/20 Is the Industry's Big Day

Enradius geofenced 390 cannabis retail locations across the Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington D.C., Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, and Salisbury markets, capturing devices at peak consumer intent. Independent third-party foot-traffic data confirmed the surge: dispensaries recorded their highest single-day visit volumes of the season around April 20, with multiple flagship locations exceeding 1,000 estimated visits. Peak dispensary traffic and peak device capture happened on the same day — the busiest retail day of the cannabis year.

"On 4/20 we captured 800,000 cannabis consumer devices in a single day, and we're now past a million," said Dave Carberry, CEO of Enradius. "These are the most sought-after, hardest-to-reach consumers in advertising. We can put a food, rideshare, or convenience brand directly in front of real dispensary visitors — at scale, across three states, without the platform restrictions that block cannabis advertising itself."

A High-Intent Audience That Maps to Spend

Cannabis dispensary visitors over-index on high-value behaviors that make them a premium retargeting audience for non-cannabis advertisers:

Late-night food and quick-service restaurants — the strongest behavioral overlap, driven by well-documented consumption patterns

— the strongest behavioral overlap, driven by well-documented consumption patterns Rideshare — cannabis consumers avoid impaired driving, making "ride, don't drive" messaging both effective and responsible

— cannabis consumers avoid impaired driving, making "ride, don't drive" messaging both effective and responsible Convenience and gas retail — high-frequency, late-night purchase behavior

— high-frequency, late-night purchase behavior Streaming, gaming, and live entertainment — strong alignment with evening and at-home consumption

Because the audience targets these consumers for non-cannabis products, advertisers stay fully compliant with the restrictions that block cannabis advertising on major platforms. Foot-traffic benchmarking across the footprint also confirmed an expanding base, not a saturated one, with flagship dispensaries up 24% to 120% year over year and several newly opened locations more than tripling visitation in their first full year.

A Growing National Network

The Pennsylvania Ad Network is one of a series of state-level advertising networks Enradius is rolling out nationwide, joining active networks in Maryland, Virginia, New York, Texas, California, Ohio, and Florida. The cannabis consumer audience — now exceeding 1 million verified devices — is available immediately across PA, MD, and DE, with more states launching.

About Enradius: Enradius is an East Coast geo-targeting and digital advertising company specializing in hyperlocal audience capture, programmatic media, and location-based targeting through its growing portfolio of state-level Ad Networks.

Media Contact: Dave Carberry, CEO, Enradius

[email protected] | 800-838-1184 | www.enradius.com

SOURCE Enradius