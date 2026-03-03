Enradius Launches Local Ad Networks, a Location-Based Marketing Platform Connecting Businesses with Local Media

RALEIGH, N.C., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enradius, a leader in location-based marketing and geo-targeted digital advertising, today announced the launch of Local Ad Networks, a new programmatic advertising platform designed to connect businesses with audiences through trusted local media using advanced geographic and audience targeting.

Local Ad Networks - A programmatic advertising platform and local advertising network using geotargeting and location-based marketing to connect businesses with local media and targeted audiences

Local Ad Networks is a local advertising platform that enables businesses, agencies, and organizations to execute targeted digital campaigns across a curated network of local publishers, mobile apps, and digital media properties. The platform focuses on delivering highly relevant ads to real audiences within specific geographic areas, helping brands engage communities at the local level.

"Local businesses don't need more impressions — they need the right impressions in the right places," said David Carberry, founder of Enradius. "Local Ad Networks is built to bring location-based marketing back to the community level, where it has the greatest impact."

The platform provides advertisers with a range of capabilities, including:

Location-based targeting and geofencing to reach audiences by neighborhood, city, or region

to reach audiences by neighborhood, city, or region Programmatic advertising access across a network of local media and digital inventory

across a network of local media and digital inventory Privacy-first, cookieless audience segmentation aligned with evolving data regulations

aligned with evolving data regulations Retargeting and audience extension across our Local Ad Network ecosystem

Self-service campaign management with optional expert support

Unlike traditional programmatic platforms that prioritize national scale, Local Ad Networks is designed to prioritize local relevance, geographic precision, and community engagement. Advertisers can combine location-based targeting with audience cohorts to deliver more meaningful and effective campaigns without relying on third-party cookies.

As the digital advertising landscape continues to shift toward privacy-first strategies, businesses are seeking alternatives to large platforms that lack local precision. Local Ad Networks leverages real-world location data, contextual signals, and cohort-based targeting to provide a future-ready solution for local and regional advertising.

The platform is launching with a growing footprint of state-based networks, including the Virginia Ad Network, Maryland Ad Network, Florida Ad Network, New York Ad Network, Texas Ad Network, and California Ad Network, with additional markets planned nationwide. The inclusion of major markets such as New York reflects the platform's focus on both national media centers and regional communities. Each network is designed to support local businesses, tourism organizations, and regional media partners, creating a scalable model for community-focused advertising across the country.

Enradius has been working with chambers of commerce, tourism organizations, and regional businesses to pilot the platform, including campaigns designed to drive event attendance, tourism, and in-market consumer engagement through mobile and omnichannel advertising strategies.

"Programmatic advertising has largely focused on national scale, leaving an opportunity to better connect advertisers with local media and community audiences," said David Carberry, founder of Enradius. "Our goal is to build a model that supports local publishers while giving advertisers more precise ways to reach audiences at the community level."

Local Ad Networks is now available to advertisers across select markets, with expansion planned throughout 2026.

For more information, visit https://www.localadnetworks.com.

About Enradius

Enradius is a location-based marketing company specializing in geo-targeting, geofencing, and programmatic advertising solutions. Founded in 2014, Enradius helps businesses, agencies, and organizations reach audiences using real-world location data, audience segmentation, and digital media strategies that drive measurable results at the local level.

Media Contact

Dave Carberry

8008381184

[email protected]

SOURCE Enradius