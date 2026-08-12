On International Youth Day (August 12), ParagonCorp Expands Global Scholarship Program To Develop The Next Generation of Muslim Women Leaders

Ri'aya Young Adult Stewardship Program reflects growing global demand for AI-era leadership, cross-cultural collaboration and youth empowerment as more than 1.2 billion young people prepare to shape the world's future

JAKARTA, Indonesia and DOHA, Qatar, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On International Youth Day (August 12), ParagonCorp, one of Southeast Asia's leading purpose-driven consumer goods companies, today announced the expansion of its partnership with the Al-Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women through the 2026 Ri'aya Young Adult Stewardship Program, reinforcing its long-term commitment to developing globally minded Muslim women leaders equipped for an increasingly interconnected and technology-driven world.

The announcement comes as governments, educators and employers place renewed emphasis on preparing young people for the future of work and civic leadership. According to the United Nations, more than 1.2 billion people worldwide are between the ages of 15 and 24, representing approximately 16 percent of the global population, while youth unemployment remains nearly three times higher than that of adults in many regions. Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum's latest Future of Jobs Report projects that approximately 39 percent of workers' core skills will change by 2030, with leadership, analytical thinking, adaptability, digital literacy and collaboration emerging among the world's fastest-growing capabilities.



This year's International Youth Day, according to ParagonCorp Executive Leadership, provides a timely reminder that investing in young people is not simply a social imperative, but an economic one.



"An organization, or even a nation, can only ever be as big as the people within it," stated Sari Chairunnisa, Deputy CEO of ParagonCorp. "At ParagonCorp, we believe talent is universal, but opportunity is not. Our responsibility is to help remove barriers so exceptional young people can develop the confidence, leadership skills and global perspective needed to create meaningful change in their communities and beyond."



The Ri'aya Young Adult Stewardship Program is a two-week international leadership experience hosted in Doha, Qatar, from August 9–23, 2026. Organized by the Al-Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women, the program brings together emerging Muslim women leaders between the ages of 17 to 22 for interdisciplinary learning focused on faith-based leadership, digital society, sustainability, ethical decision-making and cross-cultural dialogue.



Building on the success of its inaugural partnership in 2025, ParagonCorp is once again sponsoring participants through the ParagonCorp Wardah Open Scholarship, which covers travel, accommodation and meals for eligible participants from Indonesia and Malaysia, while remaining open to applicants from around the world regardless of financial circumstances.



The 2026 Ri'aya Young Adult Stewardship Program officially began in Doha on August 9, welcoming 30 young women for two weeks of interdisciplinary learning and cross-cultural exchanges. Building on an inaugural cohort of 21 participants representing Indonesia, Malaysia, Qatar, Europe, Africa, Asia and the Gulf region, the program continues to bring together emerging Muslim women leaders from diverse backgrounds and communities.



Among this year's participants supported through the ParagonCorp Wardah Open Scholarship are Callista Aldenia and Amira Puji Hastuti from Indonesia, and Syahirah Mohd Zaki from Malaysia. Their backgrounds reflect the breadth of perspectives which Ri'aya seeks to bring together: Callista is an Indonesian fashion designer and creative entrepreneur focused on sustainable fashion and youth empowerment; Amira founded an international youth organization focused on planetary health and brings interests spanning public health, Islamic ethics and community service; while Syahirah's interests span technology, data analytics and financial analysis, alongside youth and women empowerment and technology for social good.



"Programs like the Ri'aya Young Adult Stewardship Program are essential in bringing young women together across countries and cultures, equipping them with the perspectives and connections to help shape a more inclusive and sustainable future," stated Dr. Sohaira Siddiqui, Executive Director at Al-Mujadilah Centre and Mosque for Women.



The impact of the program is already evident. Alumni from the 2025 cohort have launched initiatives in health education, youth mentorship, community engagement and intercultural dialogue, applying lessons learned in Doha to address local challenges within their own communities.



Ri'aya also represents one component of ParagonCorp's broader investment in education and youth development across Indonesia and the region. To date, ParagonCorp's education initiatives have supported over 9,142 scholarship recipients, 36,000 educators through the Wardah Inspiring Teacher program, 5,980 university lecturers through the Inspiring Lecturer Program, more than 371,000 young people through Novo Club, and thousands of university students through internship and professional development programs alike.



These initiatives reflect ParagonCorp's belief that expanding access to education, mentorship and leadership opportunities creates both lasting economic and social value.



Founded in 1985, ParagonCorp has grown into one of Indonesia's largest fast-moving consumer goods companies, employing more than 17,000 people and producing up to 135 million products annually across a portfolio of 16 brands distributed throughout Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam. And for Wardah, ParagonCorp's pioneering halal beauty brand, empowering women has long extended beyond beauty products - Through sustained investments in education, scholarships and leadership development, Wardah continues to support women in realizing their full potential as professionals, entrepreneurs and community leaders.



The collaboration between ParagonCorp and the Al-Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women underscores a shared commitment to preparing a new generation of Muslim women leaders capable of contributing to business, education, public service and civil society on a global scale.



As the international community marks International Youth Day, the partners hope Ri'aya will serve as a model for how cross-sector collaboration can unlock opportunity, strengthen leadership and empower young women to help shape a more inclusive and resilient future.



About ParagonCorp



ParagonCorp is a multinational fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company headquartered in Indonesia. Founded in 1985, the company is home to Indonesia's largest national cosmetics company and a portfolio of 16 consumer brands, including Wardah, Make Over, Emina, Kahf and Labore. Guided by its vision to become a company that grows, benefits and endures, ParagonCorp combines business innovation with long-term investments in education, sustainability and community development.



About Wardah



Wardah is ParagonCorp's pioneering modern halal beauty brand and a leading advocate for women's empowerment, education and leadership development. Through scholarships, educational partnerships and community initiatives, Wardah supports women in building meaningful careers and creating positive social impact across Indonesia and internationally.



About Al-Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women



The Al-Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women, based in Doha, Qatar, empowers Muslim women through faith, education, leadership and community engagement. Its programs foster scholarship, dialogue and leadership development while preparing women to contribute meaningfully to contemporary Muslim thought and global society.

Media Contact:



ParagonCorp Global Communications ℅ Samuel Amsterdam, Amsterdam Group Public Relations Inc. + 1 (202) 910-8349 / [email protected]

https://www.paragon-innovation.com/

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SOURCE ParagonCorp