ParagonCorp Celebrates 40 Years: Reinforces Commitment as Purposeful Beauty Tech Company on Global Stage

Indonesia's Largest Beauty Company Hosts Beauty Science Technology 2026, Demonstrates Global Expansion Readiness with 24 AI-Powered Consumer Experiences

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 40 years of its journey, PT Paragon Technology and Innovation (ParagonCorp) reinforces its commitment as a Purposeful Beauty Tech Company through the Beauty Science & Technology (BST) 2026 event. The mega-event, taking place from January 21–25, 2026 at City Hall Pondok Indah Mall 3, Jakarta, serves as proof of ParagonCorp's readiness to step onto the global stage and contribute to shaping new standards in the global beauty industry.

Carrying the theme "Beauty Rewired: Where Science, Technology, and Soul Transform Life," BST 2026 showcases ParagonCorp's achievements—winner of eleven C&T Allē Awards 2025—in integrating science, technology, and meaningful impact to create innovations that are globally competitive and sustainable.

"For 40 years, 'purposefulness' has consistently been the primary goal of ParagonCorp's growth. Science and technology are our foundation in creating innovations that accelerate and expand impact. BST 2026 affirms our readiness to continue contributing to the development of the global beauty ecosystem with innovations that are sustainable, inclusive, and meaningful," said Harman Subakat, Group CEO of ParagonCorp.

As one of the largest beauty research and development centers in Southeast Asia and home to world-leading halal beauty brands, ParagonCorp has built a strong innovation ecosystem through collaboration with more than 20 global technology partners. These collaborations have resulted in 24 AI-powered consumer experiences that help consumers understand their skin, facial conditions, and beauty needs with precision.

The forum, drawing together policymakers, business iconoclasts and the best and brightest in innovation, underscores ParagonCorp's deep commitment to pioneering the future of beauty through science, technology, and consumer insight.

The event will focus on the cosmetic industry's strategic transformation and unbridled growth potential in 2026, realized through advances in biotech and additionally, by way of embracing a modern ethos of cultural inclusivity and togetherness in beauty.

Coinciding with the company's 40th anniversary this year, the event further celebrates ParagonCorp's consumers as the driving force behind the Indonesian power house of innovation's growth and indeed its very soul—sparking continuous transformation and inspiring bold reinvention. As consumer needs evolve, Paragon has harnessed the power of science and technology not just to adapt, but to lead the beauty industry forward. Paragon Beauty Science Technology 2026 embodies that spirit, uniting global thought leaders, innovators, scientists, and creators to explore breakthrough opportunities in beauty science and technology.

BST 2026 presents a series of forums bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, media, influencers, and global partners to discuss the future of the beauty industry. Cross-sector leaders sharing their perspectives include: Retno Marsudi – Board of Council of Paragon Wardah, Stewardship for Global Impact, Davide Pennino, PhD – Co-Founder and CEO of Biotix, and Bhavna Rawlley – Managing Director of Accenture SEA.

These forums address strategic issues ranging from the utilization of science and technology, responsible AI implementation, to the role of corporations in delivering meaningful impact amid global dynamics.

"At ParagonCorp, innovation is always guided by purpose," stated Dr. Sari Chairunnisa, Deputy CEO and Chief of R&D of ParagonCorp. "We believe that beauty innovation must resonate with people's values, including their cultural and ethical priorities. This year's summit is an invitation to collaborate, to inspire, and to shape the future of beauty—together."

The global beauty market is rapidly embracing Halal-certified products in particular, such as those offered by ParagonCorp, as demand for ethical, safe, and culturally relevant beauty solutions continues to surge. Halal cosmetics adhere to strict guidelines, excluding prohibited ingredients like alcohol and certain animal-derived substances, and increasingly emphasize natural, cruelty-free, and vegan formulations.

The global halal cosmetics market has meanwhile been valued at tens of billions of dollars and continues to grow rapidly, with estimates placing the market size above USD 36 billion and projected to nearly double over the next decade.

Asia-Pacific, particularly Indonesia and Malaysia, plays a central role here, holding the largest share of the market and leading regional growth with strong consumer demand and local production infrastructure.

Beauty Science Technology 2026 will explore key themes including advances in beauty science and formulation technologies, the integration of digital innovation and personalization tools, ethical and sustainable product development aligned with consumer values and the rising influence of Halal-certified beauty products in global markets. Attendees will participate in keynote sessions, expert panels, and interactive workshops, each designed to spur collaboration and inspire new pathways for beauty innovation.

"Forty years is not just a milestone to us—it's a challenge," Dr. Chairunnisa added. "A challenge to constantly evolve, ask bold questions, and unlock innovations that serve both people and the planet. Beauty Science Technology 2026 is a reflection of that journey."

Through BST 2026, ParagonCorp expresses its openness to continue collaborating with various stakeholders in shaping a more meaningful future for the beauty industry—not only advancing technology but also building trust, empowering people, and creating sustainable impact from Indonesia to the global level.

About Paragon Technology

ParagonCorp is a leading beauty, cosmetics and personal care innovator committed to creating products that resonate with evolving consumer needs.

For over 40 years, ParagonCorp has blended scientific excellence with purpose-driven innovation to redefine beauty across global markets.

