ON THE ROCKS™ LAUNCHES TWO NEW READY-TO-DRINK EXPRESSIONS: PASSION FRUIT MARGARITA AND SPARKLING WATERMELON MARGARITA

An exotic twist on one of the world's most beloved cocktails, the On The Rocks Passion Fruit Margarita blends the sun-drenched notes of ripe passion fruit with the fresh-tasting, agave-forward character of Hornitos Blanco Tequila. Tangy, tropical and perfectly balanced, this limited-edition bottled release brings bright, bold flavors that capture the spirit of warmer days ahead.

"Passion fruit cocktails are popular at the bar right now, as people look to expand their palates and riff on their favorite classic cocktails," said On The Rocks Global Ambassador and expert mixologist, Joaquín Simó. "When crafting the limited-edition On The Rocks Passion Fruit Margarita, it was all about capturing the essence of this delicious, tropical fruit – striking that ideal balance of tart and sweet that makes margaritas so easy to love."

Juicy, crisp and undeniably refreshing, the On The Rocks Sparkling Watermelon Margarita embodies the flavor of peak summer all year long. Made with Hornitos Blanco Tequila, house-made triple sec, and cane sugar, the convenient, ready-to-drink format makes this drink the ultimate warm-weather companion.

"Margarita season is a state of mind and these two new cocktails are made to take you there," Simó continued. "The new On The Rocks margaritas are ready to be cracked open on a patio, poured over ice at a BBQ, or enjoyed on any occasion that calls for a little more sunshine."

Both expressions were crafted by Simó, whose years of experience behind the bar inform every detail of the mixology. Simó's deep understanding of balance and flavor ensures each bottle and can deliver a cocktail experience that is true to the cocktail: bright, layered and undeniably refreshing.

On The Rocks Passion Fruit Margarita and Sparkling Watermelon Margarita are available now at retailers nationwide. On The Rocks Passion Fruit Margarita is available for a limited time in 375mL bottles at an SRP of $12.99 and On The Rocks Sparkling Watermelon Margarita is available in 4-packs at an SRP of $12.99. These new expressions join the existing bottled Margarita and canned Sparkling Lime Margarita for a robust lineup of On The Rocks margarita cocktails. For additional information about On The Rocks, please visit www.otrcocktails.com or follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

About On The Rocks™ Bartender Created Cocktails

On The Rocks Bartender Created Cocktails was founded in 2015 when a group of restaurateurs and award-winning bartenders left the world of fine dining and embarked upon creating a line of craft-made ready-to-serve bottled cocktails using only the most premium natural flavors – from recipe to manufacturing. The founders pioneered in experiences and places where a bartender was not available, and elevated beverage options in settings where convenience is in demand.

On The Rocks established itself early in the field with premium collaborations in the airline and hotel industries. Life doesn't wait for the bar; some moments call for a complex drink in an unconventional setting. On The Rocks was crafted to rise to your occasion and bring the bar to you. On The Rocks bottled cocktails are currently available nationwide in popular bottled expressions including: Blue Hawaiian, Cosmopolitan, Espresso Martini, Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita, Margarita, Lemon Drop Martini, Old Fashioned, Strawberry Daiquiri and Whiskey Sour. The portfolio also features a range of On The Rocks canned cocktails, including Cucumber Lemongrass Mule, Mango & Mint Mojito, and Sparkling Lime Margarita.

About Suntory Global Spirits

As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark®; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as Hornitos® and El Tesoro® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, and is a world leader in Ready-To-Drink cocktails, with brands like -196™ (minus one-nine-six) and On The Rocks™ Bartender Created Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society. The company's Proof Positive sustainability strategy includes ambitious goals and investments to drive sustainable change and have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information, visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and www.drinksmart.com.

PR Contact

Regina LoBiondo

Articulate, on behalf of On The Rocks

[email protected]

SOURCE On The Rocks Cocktails