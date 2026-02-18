EXPERT MIXOLOGY MEETS HERITAGE BOURBON IN NEW ON THE ROCKS™ WHISKEY SOUR CRAFTED WITH JIM BEAM® KENTUCKY STRAIGHT BOURBON

The ready-to-serve whiskey cocktail joins the permanent line-up of On The Rocks Bartender Created Cocktails

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On The Rocks™ Bartender Created Cocktails, a leader in bar-quality ready-to-serve cocktails, is expanding its portfolio with the launch of the On The Rocks Jim Beam Whiskey Sour. For the first time in its decade-long history, the brand is introducing a cocktail crafted with the heritage and quality of the world's No. 1 bourbon, Jim Beam. This ready-to-serve whiskey cocktail is now available nationwide as a permanent offering, delivering a perfectly balanced blend of caramel, citrus and warm spices everywhere the bartender isn't.

On The Rocks Whiskey Sour Cocktail

Crafted for bottling by On The Rocks Global Ambassador and expert mixologist, Joaquín Simó, the On The Rocks Jim Beam Whiskey Sour captures the unmistakable smoothness and bold flavor of Jim Beam bourbon. Simply pour over ice to enjoy, and garnish with an orange wheel skewered with a maraschino cherry for an elevated, bar-quality cocktail experience.

"The whiskey sour is such an iconic American cocktail and what better whiskey to make it with than the most iconic American bourbon," said Simó. "The classic version is known for being perfectly balanced, and our On The Rocks Jim Beam Whiskey Sour delivers just that: bright citrus, warm caramel and subtle sweetness to round it out. Each sip invites you into the traditional world of bourbon making while delivering a modern spin."

"For more than two centuries, Jim Beam has been making bourbon the way it should be," said Freddie Noe, 8th generation master distiller for the James B. Beam Distilling Company. "Our mellow notes and approachable flavor are what bourbon lovers come to expect and what makes Jim Beam so perfect in cocktails. On The Rocks Jim Beam Whiskey Sour captures everything a cocktail crafted with Jim Beam should be: bold, balanced and timeless."

On The Rocks Jim Beam Whiskey Sour is available now nationwide as 375ml and 750mL at 20% ABV in ready-to-serve bottles. SRP: $12.99 and $24.99. For additional information about On The Rocks, please visit www.otrcocktails.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About On The Rocks™ Bartender Created Cocktails

On The Rocks Bartender Created Cocktails was founded in 2015 when a group of restaurateurs and award-winning bartenders left the world of fine dining and embarked upon creating a line of craft-made ready-to-serve bottled cocktails using only the most premium natural flavors – from recipe to manufacturing. The founders pioneered in experiences and places where a bartender was not available, and elevated beverage options in settings where convenience is in demand.

On The Rocks established itself early in the field with premium collaborations in the airline and hotel industries. Life doesn't wait for the bar; some moments call for a complex drink in an unconventional setting. On The Rocks was crafted to rise to your occasion and bring the bar to you. On The Rocks bottled cocktails are currently available nationwide in popular bottled expressions including The Blue Hawaiian, The Cosmopolitan, The Espresso Martini, The Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita, The Margarita, The Lemon Drop Martini, The Old Fashioned, The Strawberry Daiquiri and The Whiskey Sour The portfolio also features a range of On The Rocks canned cocktails, including Cucumber Lemongrass Mule, Mango & Mint Mojito, and Sparkling Lime Margarita.

About Suntory Global Spirits

As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark®; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as Tres Generaciones® and El Tesoro® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, and is a world leader in Ready-To-Drink cocktails, with brands like -196™ (minus one-nine-six) and On The Rocks™ Bartender Created Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society. The company's Proof Positive sustainability strategy includes ambitious goals and investments to drive sustainable change and have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information, visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and www.drinksmart.com .

About Jim Beam®

About Jim Beam®: Jim Beam is the world's best-selling bourbon, crafted by eight generations of family distillers since 1795. Fred Noe, Jim Beam's seventh-generation Master Distiller, and Freddie Noe, Jim Beam's eighth-generation Master Distiller, have stayed true to the family recipe that's been passed down through generations. The Jim Beam portfolio of products includes Jim Beam Bourbon, Jim Beam Black®, Jim Beam Double Oak, Jim Beam Devil's Cut, Jim Beam Flavors, and Jim Beam Rye among other offerings. For more information, go to www.jimbeam.com, @jimbeamofficial on Instagram and @jimbeam on Twitter.

