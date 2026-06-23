Customers can receive a free sample when they purchase one On Your Toes foot deodorant product online using coupon code "Sample" at checkout.

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Your Toes, a trusted foot and shoe powder brand helping customers fight stubborn foot odor since 1982, is announcing a limited-time promotional offer for new and returning customers. While supplies last, shoppers who purchase one On Your Toes foot deodorant product through the company's website can receive a free sample by using coupon code "Sample" at checkout.

The promotion is designed to give customers an opportunity to experience On Your Toes' long-lasting odor-fighting formula and share a sample with a friend, family member, athlete, hiker, runner, service member, or anyone struggling with persistent foot and shoe odor.

Foot odor is a common issue caused by sweat, moisture, and odor-causing bacteria inside shoes and on the feet. Many products for foot odor only mask the smell temporarily, but On Your Toes is formulated to help target the source of odor. The product is commonly used as a foot deodorant powder, powder for smelly shoes, and everyday foot and shoe powder for people looking for a more dependable solution.

"Many customers come to us after trying sprays, insoles, and other short-term fixes that don't provide lasting results," said a spokesperson for On Your Toes. "This limited-time sample offer gives people a simple way to experience On Your Toes and see why so many customers consider it the best foot odor powder for smelly feet and shoes that lasts."

On Your Toes is used by a wide range of customers, including athletes, runners, hikers, military personnel, workers who spend long hours in boots, and individuals searching for how to stop foot odor more effectively. For people comparing the best foot odor spray or powder, On Your Toes offers a powder-based option designed to work inside shoes and directly on feet.

The free sample offer is available for a limited time only and while supplies last. To redeem the offer, customers can visit https://onyourtoes.net, purchase one On Your Toes foot deodorant product, and enter coupon code "Sample" at checkout.

About On Your Toes

Founded in 1982, On Your Toes provides a long-lasting foot and shoe powder designed to help reduce stubborn foot odor by targeting odor-causing bacteria. The product has been used by customers looking for reliable products for foot odor, including people with sweaty feet, smelly shoes, athletic footwear, work boots, hiking boots, and military boots. On Your Toes continues to help customers stay fresh, confident, and comfortable with a simple powder-based foot odor solution.

For more information or to place an order, visit https://onyourtoes.net.

SOURCE On Your Toes