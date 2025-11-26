On Your Toes Announces Its Biggest Black Friday Deal Ever 25% Off Foot Odor Treatment With Promo Code

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Your Toes, the long-trusted foot deodorant powder designed to eliminate odor at the source, is kicking off the holiday season with its largest discount in company history. For Black Friday, customers will receive 25% off their entire order using promo code sweetfeet30—available exclusively through OnYourToes.net.

This year's Black Friday event marks a major milestone for the brand, known for its powerful, podiatrist-recommended formula that stops odor for up to six months per treatment. For decades, On Your Toes has been a go-to solution for athletes, military personnel, healthcare workers, hikers, service professionals, and anyone struggling with persistent foot odor. The brand's devoted community has long praised its unmatched longevity and effectiveness.

A Proven Foot Odor Solution With Six Months of Protection

On Your Toes stands apart from typical foot sprays, creams, and daily powders. Its unique microfine odor-eliminating formula absorbs deep into the pores of the feet and into the fabric of footwear, stopping odor-causing bacteria from multiplying. One tube treats up to three pairs of shoes—and the benefits last for months.

"Our foot deodorant powder has helped millions of customers stay fresh and confident without the need for daily application," said the On Your Toes team. "This Black Friday, we wanted to give back by offering the biggest discount we've ever released. It's the perfect time to stock up or give the gift of long-lasting freshness."

How the Foot Odor Treatment Works

On Your Toes' simple three-step process provides long-term results:

Apply a capful of powder to the feet once a day for three days, ideally after bathing or before bed. Pour two capfuls into each shoe, cover the opening, and shake thoroughly. Let On Your Toes continue working inside footwear, killing bacteria for up to six months.

Why Consumers Choose On Your Toes

Eliminates foot odor for six months

Podiatrist recommended

Aluminum-free; made with natural, skin-safe ingredients

No perfumes, dyes, or bulking agents

Made in the USA

Convenient size for travel, gym bags, and daily use

With holiday travel, winter boots, and gifting season approaching, the Black Friday promotion arrives at the perfect time for customers seeking a reliable odor solution.

Black Friday Promo Details

Offer: 25% OFF sitewide

Promo Code: sweetfeet30

Where to Redeem: https://OnYourToes.net

Duration: Limited-time Black Friday special

About On Your Toes

On Your Toes is a leading foot deodorant powder known for its six-month odor-eliminating performance. Trusted by millions for more than 30 years, On Your Toes delivers long-lasting, proven relief from foot odor using natural ingredients and a science-backed formula. On Your Toes continues to serve athletes, military personnel, workers, and families seeking a true long-term foot powder for smelly shoes and sweaty feet.

SOURCE On Your Toes