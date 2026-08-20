ONCE A POGUE, ALWAYS A POGUE: THE PACSUN X NETFLIX'S OUTER BANKS COLLECTION

The Exclusive Apparel Collection Celebrates the Premiere of the Final Season of Netflix's Hit Series Outer Banks

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grab your compass, because Pacsun is heading to Kildare Island one last time. The purpose-driven specialty retailer just dropped the exclusive Pacsun x Outer Banks Collection, timed to the premiere of the fifth and final season of Netflix's fan-favorite series. The collection gives fans official gear for one last treasure hunt, whether they're longtime viewers, honorary crew members, or simply drawn to the coastal aesthetic.

Pacsun just dropped the exclusive Pacsun x Outer Banks Collection, timed to the premiere of the fifth and final season of Netflix's fan-favorite series.

Priced from $45 to $75, the women's apparel collection consists of six pieces spanning laid-back layers and everyday staples, including wide-leg sweatshorts and sweatpants, a puff-print square hoodie, navy half-zip, graphic jersey tee, and cozy cardigan, with distressed washes, vintage-inspired finishes and puff-print graphics throughout. More than traditional fan merch, the pieces bring the series' signature aesthetic into Pacsun's fashion point of view through easy-to-style silhouettes designed to be worn beyond the screen.

"Outer Banks has built a world that fans have connected with for years, and that connection extends beyond the screen into fashion and culture," said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer at Pacsun. "From a merchandising perspective, we saw an opportunity to take the elements fans love about the series and turn them into pieces that feel relevant to how our customers shop and dress today. We wanted the collection to feel true to Outer Banks while delivering the versatility and point of view our customers expect from Pacsun, giving fans a way to celebrate the series as it enters its final season."

For five seasons, Outer Banks has brought fans along for a story defined by friendship, adventure, romance and a distinctive coastal aesthetic. As the series reaches its final chapter, Pacsun's collection celebrates the world fans have followed from the beginning and the unmistakable style that has become part of its legacy.

The Pacsun x Outer Banks Collection is available now in select Pacsun stores and online.

Outer Banks Season 5 is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

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SOURCE Pacsun