Once Upon A Coconut Partners With Professional Basketball Star Sophie Cunningham to Champion Coconut Water With a Purpose

Cunningham's passion, toughness and authenticity make her a natural fit for one of America's fastest-growing coconut water brands

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The partnership represents a major step in Once Upon A Coconut's continued evolution from an emerging beverage company into a nationally recognized lifestyle brand. For a brand that's answered the challenge of "fixing coconut water," it's also grown as a product with purpose, donating 10% of its profits to charitable endeavors.

Professional basketball player Sophie Cunningham joins Once Upon A Coconut as its newest teammate, bringing her signature energy and authenticity to the brand's growing lifestyle platform. Professional basketball player Sophie Cunningham enjoys Once Upon A Coconut's premium coconut water, highlighting the brand's commitment to clean ingredients, refreshing taste, and everyday hydration.

"I'm excited to be teaming up with Once Upon A Coconut, a brand committed to making healthy, great tasting coconut water," said Sophie Cunningham. "Their all-natural flavors and ingredients fit perfectly with my lifestyle and I'm proud to represent a brand so committed to giving back to the community."

Rather than approaching the Columbia, Missouri native as a traditional endorser, Once Upon A Coconut plans to make her an integral part of its personality and storytelling, as well as giving back through numerous community and charitable endeavors that both the company and she support. Consumers will see the former high-school All-American and collegiate standout across Once Upon A Coconut advertising, retail activations, digital and social campaigns, content, appearances and other national marketing initiatives.

"There are plenty of great athletes, but Sophie also has a unique way of bringing people together," Chiorando added. "For Once Upon A Coconut, the partnership also reflects a broader commitment to celebrating individuals who have the courage to be themselves, while still showing respect, love, and enjoying life."

The partnership will begin rolling out across Once Upon A Coconut platforms and retail initiatives this summer.

ABOUT ONCE UPON A COCONUT

Once Upon A Coconut is a premium coconut water company built around great taste, clean hydration and a belief that better-for-you beverages don't have to be boring. With a growing retail footprint and a lineup of refreshing coconut water products, Once Upon A Coconut is building a lifestyle brand centered around authenticity, positivity, resilience and having a little fun along the way.

For more information, visit Once Upon A Coconut online and follow the brand across its social channels.

MEDIA CONTACT

Once Upon A Coconut

Destiny John

[email protected]

(919) 605-2116

SOURCE Once Upon A Coconut