Once Upon a Coconut to Send Four Lucky Fans to the 2026 DoorDash MLP Finals - New York City, powered by Toray

National Sweepstakes Includes Four Finals Tickets, Roundtrip Airfare, and Two-Night NYC Hotel Stay as Year Two of Partnership Begins with MLP Dallas This Weekend

ORLANDO, Fla., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon a Coconut, the Orlando-based premium coconut water brand and Official Coconut Water of Major League Pickleball (MLP presented by DoorDash), today announced a national sweepstakes that will send one lucky fan and three friends to MLP's 2026 championship weekend in New York City. The grand prize package includes four tickets to the 2026 MLP Finals, roundtrip airfare for the winner, and a two-night hotel stay in NYC—the ultimate pickleball fan experience.

Proud Hydration Partner of Major League Pickleball, year two. The 2026 DoorDash MLP season starts this weekend in Dallas, and we're celebrating by sending one fan plus three friends to Championship Weekend in NYC. Flights, hotel, and four finals tickets, all covered. Enter at enter.onceuponacoconut.com/mlp-finals-2026.

Fans can enter the sweepstakes at enter.onceuponacoconut.com/mlp-finals-2026, by scanning entry codes at MLP events and select retail point-of-sale displays, or through Once Upon a Coconut's email newsletter. The 2026 MLP regular season features events in Dallas, Columbus, St. Louis, Austin, St. Petersburg, Newport Beach, San Diego, Grand Rapids, and Orlando, ahead of Championship Weekend in New York City.

The sweepstakes launches as MLP begins its 2026 season in Dallas, May 22–25, marking year two of the multi-year partnership originally signed in April 2025. The MLP season runs through August and features a collection of nine regular season events, the Mid-Season Tournament, and the expanded three-week MLP Playoffs. In a milestone for both the league and Once Upon a Coconut's home city, MLP will bring a regular season event to Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida for the first time ever when the regular season finale takes place July 30–August 2.

"Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country, and the community around MLP is unlike anything else in sports," said Matt Merson, President of Once Upon a Coconut. "For year two of our partnership, we wanted to give back in a big way. Flying one lucky fan and their crew to New York City for Championship Weekend—with tickets, flights, and hotel covered—is our way of saying thank you to the players, the fans, and the league that have welcomed us courtside."

Throughout the season, Once Upon a Coconut will be available to athletes and fans at all MLP events, offering a naturally hydrating, never-from-concentrate alternative to traditional sports drinks. Made with no artificial sugar and no artificial ingredients, Once Upon a Coconut is non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan—naturally packed with electrolytes and potassium to help players stay hydrated and perform at their best throughout competition. The brand offers a full lineup of flavors including Premium, Pineapple, Chocolate, Watermelon, Blueberry, and Sparkling + Caffeine.

About Once Upon a Coconut

Once Upon a Coconut is a premium coconut water brand redefining hydration with bold flavors, clean ingredients, and a mission-driven approach. Launched in 2020, the brand handpicks young green coconuts from Vietnam and packages its never-from-concentrate coconut water in 100% recyclable, BPA-free slim aluminum cans. Non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan, Once Upon a Coconut is made with no artificial sugar and no artificial ingredients. Available nationwide in over 10,000 retail stores, on Amazon, and through its official website, Once Upon a Coconut donates 10% of profits from each case sold to nonprofits including the Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Once Upon a Coconut is backed by prominent investors including Shark Tank's Daymond John, NFL stars Rob Gronkowski and Ronnie Stanley, St. Louis Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol, and Health and Wellness Board members Gary Brecka and Ben Greenfield.

About Major League Pickleball

Founded in 2021, Major League Pickleball (MLP presented by DoorDash) is the preeminent, coed, team-based professional pickleball league, featuring over 100 of the best athletes across 20 teams, iconic team owners, and the most electric live events and fan experience in the sport. In 2024, MLP and the PPA Tour merged under the newly-formed United Pickleball Association (UPA), bringing together the leading pro pickleball organizations under a single entity. Visit the official website and follow MLP on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube for more information .

Contact:

Destiny John

919-605-2116

[email protected]

SOURCE Once Upon A Coconut