One in four caregivers regrets a healthcare decision made for their child due to conflicting medical information, Akron Children's survey finds

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An increasingly crowded and contradictory health information landscape is taking an emotional toll on caregivers and leading, in some cases, to changes in their healthcare approach, according to a national survey of 1,002 caregivers.

Akron Children's national survey of 1,002 caregivers finds conflicting medical information is affecting parents' confidence and children's healthcare decisions.

The survey, conducted by Akron Children's, a leading children's hospital in Ohio, found that more than 7 in 10 caregivers (71%) believe there is more conflicting medical information today than ever before. As caregivers navigate competing messages from social media, influencers, AI chatbots and even experts themselves, many are finding it increasingly difficult to sort through conflicting health information.

For some families, that confusion is affecting healthcare decisions. One in four caregivers says they have made a medical or health decision for their child that they later questioned or regretted because of conflicting information. Additionally, 17% reported changing their healthcare approach after encountering conflicting information. Among those who changed their healthcare approach, 55% sought a second opinion, 32% switched primary care doctors, 29% declined or questioned a recommended treatment, 27% delayed vaccinations, 26% chose a holistic or alternative approach instead of a traditional one, 25% relied on advice from nonmedical sources and 18% avoided seeking healthcare treatment altogether.

"Parents are trying to do what's best for their children, but they're being asked to navigate more health information and more conflicting viewpoints than ever before," said Shefali Mahesh, MD, pediatrician in chief at Akron Children's. "When families aren't sure what information to trust, it can make already difficult healthcare decisions feel even harder."

The survey was conducted in April to better understand how caregivers are navigating today's complex health information environment. Akron Children's goal was to ascertain how children's hospitals could help caregivers navigate this situation.

Caregivers are struggling to navigate conflicting information

The findings reveal widespread uncertainty among caregivers:

63% worry about making the wrong healthcare decision for their child.

61% say they are confused about who to trust for medical information.

54% say conflicting information causes them to second-guess their instincts as a caregiver.

"One finding that stood out to me is how many caregivers said conflicting information causes them to second-guess their instincts," Mahesh said. "In pediatrics, we often rely on parents' observations because they know their children best. Families don't need yet another set of data or information. They need trusted partners who can help them understand information in the context of their child's unique situation."

Trust in healthcare professionals remains strong

While many caregivers actively seek health information online, they continue to place their trust in healthcare professionals. Ninety percent say they trust their doctors, and 87% prefer information backed by medical expertise and research.

What caregivers want most is clear, actionable information. Ninety percent said medical information should be easy to understand, while 87% want practical guidance they can use.

The survey also found that caregivers value healthcare sources that communicate with clarity, empathy and a reassuring tone, suggesting that how information is delivered can be nearly as important as the information itself.

Caregivers want children's hospitals to lead

Caregivers also expressed a strong desire for healthcare organizations to play a more active role in helping families navigate conflicting information. Nearly 8 in 10 respondents said children's hospitals should take a leading role in addressing confusion around children's health information.

"Caregivers are telling us they want children's hospitals to play a larger role in helping families navigate children's health information," Mahesh said. "We see that as both an opportunity and a responsibility. Our goal is to provide clear, evidence-based information that helps families make decisions with confidence."

At Akron Children's, that work is underway through the Healthy Info, Healthy Kids initiative, which helps families make informed decisions by providing trustworthy, evidence-based information about children's health.

The Akron Children's survey was conducted online April 15-27, 2026, among 1,002 caregivers nationwide. The survey has a confidence level of 95% with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

To learn more about the survey findings and methodology, click here.

For more information about Akron Children's Healthy Info, Healthy Kids initiative, visit akronchildrens.org/HealthyInfoHealthyKids.

About Akron Children's

Akron Children's is an independent, nonprofit pediatric health care system that has been caring for children since 1890. With two hospital campuses, eight regional health centers and more than 50 primary and specialty care locations throughout Ohio, it is the only health care system in northeast Ohio fully dedicated to pediatric care. Its vast network of Akron Children's Pediatrics offices offers convenient access to expert pediatric primary care for patients from infancy through young adulthood. From School-Based Health Care to Quick Care Online virtual visits and Akron Children's Mother and Baby app, Akron Children's makes it easy for today's busy families to find the high-quality care they need. In 2025, the healthcare system provided nearly 1.6 million patient encounters and employed more than 7,496 employees. Learn more at akronchildrens.org.

SOURCE Akron Children's