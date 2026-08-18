One of New York's Largest Private Oceanfront Opportunities Comes to Market

Court-supervised Chapter 11 Bankruptcy sale of the New York Beach Club and an adjacent oceanfront parcel in Atlantic Beach, N.Y.: approximately 11 acres with 775 feet of Atlantic frontage and $3.32 million in reported 2025 revenue; Northgate is now accepting stalking horse offers

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATLANTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- A beach club that reported $1.94 million in profit last season is being sold in bankruptcy. The New York Beach Club, along with the neighboring parcel at 1815 Ocean Boulevard, is coming to market as approximately 11 acres of Atlantic oceanfront with 775 feet of frontage, a combination that almost never trades.

New York Beach Club, Atlantic Beach, NY

Northgate Real Estate Group has been exclusively retained to market the deal which consists of one of the largest privately controlled oceanfront assemblages available within commuting distance of Manhattan, roughly 21 miles from Midtown and minutes from the Long Island Railroad.

Qualified investors are invited to contact Northgate Real Estate Group now for the offering memorandum, diligence materials and court-approved bidding procedures

Offering Highlights

22,740 Square Foot Beach Club on 11.01 total acres

775 feet of Atlantic Ocean frontage

2025 reported gross revenue of $3,323,646, with net profit of $1,942,102

839 members as of July 2026

243 total units, comprising 133 cabanas and 110 lockers

4 cabana courts, 2 pools, private white-sand beach, beachfront restaurant and bar, concession service, live entertainment, family and adult programming, and beachside yoga

182 spaces of onsite club parking

"We expect interest from very different types of buyers: hospitality operators, family offices, real estate investors and developers. Each one can look at the same property and see a different path to creating value," said Greg Corbin, President of Northgate Real Estate Group.

The offering presents a rare opportunity to acquire an established, cash-flowing oceanfront business that is fully operational with a proven income stream already in place. With no immediate buildout required, a new owner can benefit from existing revenue while pursuing additional upside through expanded and enclosed spaces, as well as a potential rooftop component, creating the opportunity to extend dining and event operations beyond the traditional summer season.

Longer term, the approximately 11 acre property, with 775 feet of Atlantic Ocean frontage, represents an irreplaceable land position with significant optionality. A future owner could continue to invest in and expand the existing beach club concept or, over time, pursue a broader vision for the site. Concepts beyond today's zoning, including residential redevelopment, represent a longer term opportunity for a future owner to explore.

"You can build another apartment building. You can't create another stretch of oceanfront," Continued Corbin.

"What makes this particularly compelling is that a buyer doesn't have to wait years for the real estate story to play out," said Mickey Salzman, VP of Business Development at Northgate. "There is an operating beach club producing revenue today, with the land providing substantial long-term optionality."

Roughly 21 miles from Midtown Manhattan and minutes from the Long Island Railroad, Nassau Expressway and JFK International Airport, Atlantic Beach has served as New York City's summer backyard since the early twentieth century, its shoreline defined by private clubs such as Silver Point, The Sands, Catalina, Sun and Surf and The Shores.

"You can look at deals and spreadsheets all day, but so much of New York real estate is ultimately fungible," Corbin added. "There are roughly five and a half billion square feet of buildings across New York City, bricks and mortar that can be compared to the building down the block. But when you stand on this property and look out at hundreds of feet of Atlantic Ocean frontage, you immediately understand why this deal is different."

"Beach clubs in Atlantic Beach are woven into the cultural fabric of Long Island," said Alexander Jacobson, owner of the New York Beach Club. "Families don't simply rent cabanas here; they create lifelong traditions. The opportunity now is to preserve that legacy while envisioning its next chapter."

Northgate is currently seeking stalking horse offers for the combined assets, which will establish the floor price.

About Northgate Real Estate Group

Northgate Real Estate Group has been ranked the #1 bankruptcy, foreclosure and restructuring real estate brokerage and advisory firm in New York for three consecutive years and among the top firms nationwide. The firm has been involved in more than $4.4 billion in distressed commercial real estate transactions. Northgate is headquartered in Paramount Plaza at 1633 Broadway in Manhattan.

Transaction Contacts

Greg Corbin, President | 212.369.1800 | [email protected]

Chaya Milworn, Executive Managing Director | 212.419.8103 | [email protected]

Media Contact

Marisa Manning, Marketing Director | 212.419.8129 | [email protected]

SOURCE Northgate Real Estate Group