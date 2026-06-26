One of the Largest Child Welfare Nonprofits Names New Chief of Staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth Villages announced the appointment of Nicholas "Nic" Vescovo to the position of chief of staff.

Vescovo replaces Chief of Staff Cliff Reyle, who is transitioning to a new role within the organization, as leadership and culture development director, after relocating to Nashville. Reyle has served the organization for 36 years, being named chief of staff in 2021 and previously serving as chief human resources officer at the national child welfare leader.

Nicholas Vescovo, chief of staff for Youth Villages.

"We are deeply grateful to Cliff for his years of faithful service and the role he has played in shaping our organization and the rich culture we have built over the last 40 years," said Patrick Lawler, chief executive officer for Youth Villages. "As Cliff moves into his new role, we are excited to have Nic step into this position and help carry forward our commitment to strong leadership, innovation and doing whatever it takes to help children and families live successfully."

Since joining the organization last year, Vescovo has become a central fixture in the national organization's administration, working closely with leaders to advance Youth Villages' strategic and operational objectives across its continuum of programs.

"Nic's strategic mindset, cross-functional perspective and collaborative leadership style position him well as he transitions into this critical role," Lawler said. "He has earned the trust and respect of colleagues across Youth Villages and in the community."

Prior to joining Youth Villages, Vescovo spent more than a decade in private practice at Lewis Thomason and Baker Donelson. Vescovo was named to the Memphis Business Journal's Top 40 Under 40 in 2023 and has been named to Mid-South Super Lawyers Rising Stars and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™ for his work in Intellectual Property Law and Litigation/Intellectual Property multiple times throughout his career. He is a graduate of the University of Memphis – Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law, where he was president of the Student Bar Association and a notes editor on the University of Memphis Law Review.

About Youth Villages

Youth Villages is a national leader in mental and behavioral health committed to finding the most effective solutions to help children, families and young adults overcome obstacles and live successfully. Working through direct services, partnerships, with innovative public agencies and advocacy, we collaborate to bring positive change to child welfare, children's mental health and justice systems. Last fiscal year, our 5,000 employees served more than 47,000 children and young adults in more than 120 locations in 29 states and the District of Columbia. Youth Villages has been recognized by the Harvard Business School and U.S. News & World Report and was identified by The White House as one of the nation's most promising results-oriented nonprofit organizations. For more information, go to https://youthvillages.org/?utm_source=boiler-pr&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=yvpr.

SOURCE Youth Villages, Inc.