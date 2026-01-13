Youth Villages awarded $100,000 from Joey Logano Foundation

Grant supports nonprofit's LifeSet program and Youth Villages Scholars initiative

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth Villages today announced it received a $100,000 grant from the Joey Logano Foundation to empower young adults who are aging out of foster care and moving toward independence.

Joey Logano meets with Youth Villages Scholars in North Carolina

The Joey Logano Foundation has been a partner of Youth Villages since 2016, contributing more than $900,000 to programs that help youth in North Carolina. This latest gift will sustain and expand the Youth Villages Scholars initiative, which provides monthly stipends, technology, school supplies and other essential resources for more than 40 young adults enrolled in the LifeSet program. The funds also will support specialists and mentors, who work directly with each Scholar.

"We want to see youth who have been through the foster care system have a healthy chance at living independently and embarking on a path to a bright future," said Brittany Logano, Founding Vice Chairman of the Joey Logano Foundation and wife of 3X NASCAR Champion Joey Logano. "That is exactly what they receive with Youth Villages' Scholars program. It is wonderful to hear success stories from Scholars who were raised in the system and defeated all odds to take on their dreams of going to college or a trade school, graduating and creating a joyful life for themselves."

LifeSet is one of the nation's first and largest evidence-informed programs designed to help young people transition successfully from foster care to adulthood. Specialists work one-on-one with participants to secure safe housing, build healthy relationships, and achieve education and employment goals.

"Every year, hundreds of youth in North Carolina age out of the foster care system, with most lacking the support or guidance of a stable network," said Erica Ellis, director of development for Youth Villages. "The Joey Logano Foundation is helping us ensure these young adults reach their full potential by supporting our Scholars initiative."

The need is urgent: only 13% of youth who age out of foster care graduate with a two- or four-year degree nationally, compared to 48% of Youth Villages Scholars. This partnership also activates a powerful 4:1 state match, meaning every private dollar raised brings in four public dollars to sustain and grow LifeSet and the Scholars initiative across North Carolina.

To learn more about LifeSet and Scholars, visit youthvillages.org.

About the Joey Logano Foundation

The Joey Logano Foundation invests in organizations offering second chances to children and young adults during times of crisis and works to inspire others to live a life of generosity. Since 2013, the Joey Logano Foundation has invested over $6,000,000 in various organizations across the country offering first and second chances to children and young adults during difficult times in their lives, especially those in the foster care system. Together we have impacted 250,000+ children and young adults. To learn more, visit www.joeyloganofoundation.com

About Youth Villages

Youth Villages is a national leader in mental and behavioral health committed to finding the most effective solutions to help children, families and young adults overcome obstacles and live successfully. Working through direct services, partnerships with other high-performing agencies and advocacy, we collaborate to bring positive change to child welfare, children's mental health and justice systems. Our 5,000 employees serve more than 47,000 children and young adults in more than 100 locations in 29 states and Washington, D.C. Youth Villages has been recognized by the Harvard Business School and U.S. News & World Report and was identified by The White House as one of the nation's most promising results-oriented nonprofit organizations. Learn more at youthvillages.org.

