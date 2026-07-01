One of the National Mall's best-kept secrets opens to the public for the first time since 2001

The building is reopening as part of the nation's America 250 commemoration, offering guests an opportunity to explore a landmark that has quietly stood among Washington's most recognizable monuments for nearly a century.

Designed by acclaimed architect John Russell Pope—whose work includes the Jefferson Memorial, National Archives, and National Gallery of Art—the building was authorized by an Act of Congress in 1932 and has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1977.

"Most people are surprised to learn this building is privately owned," said Brittany Botescu, PharmD, historian for APhA. "For generations, visitors have walked past our headquarters without knowing the remarkable history inside. As our nation prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, we're excited to welcome the public and share not only this building's story, but pharmacy's important role in shaping American history."

Each guided tour will explore the building's architecture, history, and significance on the National Mall while introducing visitors to newly curated exhibits highlighting pharmacy's contributions to the nation's past and present.

Tour highlights include:

The Potomac View Terrace with panoramic views of the Capitol, Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, Jefferson Memorial, and the Potomac River





The Ernest Mario Rotunda — a domed space with original bronze sculptures and a statue of the "Father of American Pharmacy"





"Great Moments in Pharmacy" — a collection of 40 historical oil paintings previously exhibited at the Smithsonian and the Metropolitan Museum of Art





Presidential artifacts including a 1962 telegram from President John F. Kennedy and a signed letter from President Ronald Reagan





APhA's redesigned History Hall featuring the organization's ties to Abraham Lincoln and pharmacists' role during WWII





Rare artifacts and archival photographs, including images dating back to the 1800s





Stories of the building's creation, preservation, and unique place in Washington's landscape

Tours will be offered on select Fridays throughout the summer beginning July 17 and are free to attend with advance registration.

Visitors can reserve a tour at pharmacist.com/tours

About the American Pharmacists Association

Founded in 1852, APhA is the only organization advancing the entire pharmacy profession. From our headquarters in Washington, DC, APhA leads the pharmacy profession by supporting pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians in their role optimizing medication use and patient health outcomes and ensuring patients have access to pharmacists' care. We do this through our strong and effective advocacy, top notch education, practice tools and resources, dissemination of evidence, and opportunities for members to engage and learn from each other. APhA is the pharmacy voice at the table in developing national guidelines, policies, and best practices that advance the profession and patient care. To learn more, visit www.pharmacist.com.

SOURCE American Pharmacists Association