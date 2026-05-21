APhA and Nebraska Pharmacists Association (NPA) Applaud Rep. Adrian Smith for Advancing Legislation to Improve Seniors' Access to Care

WASHINGTON and LINCOLN, Neb., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) and the Nebraska Pharmacists Association (NPA) today applauded U.S. Representative Adrian Smith (NE-3) for his leadership in advancing H.R. 3164, the Main Street Pharmacy Access Act, through the House Ways and Means Committee.

This important milestone brings patients one step closer to improved access to essential health services in their communities, especially in rural and underserved areas where pharmacies are often the most accessible point of care.

"Congressman Adrian Smith continues to demonstrate strong leadership for patients in Nebraska and across the country," said Michael D. Hogue, PharmD, FAPhA, FNAP, FFIP, Executive Vice President and CEO of APhA. "By advancing his legislation, Rep. Smith is helping ensure Medicare beneficiaries, particularly seniors in rural communities, can access timely testing, treatment, and preventive services from pharmacists they know and trust."

H.R. 3164 would enable Medicare Part B coverage for pharmacist-provided services, including testing and treatment for common respiratory illnesses. These preventive care services have proven essential to improving access to care while reducing strain on hospitals and other parts of the health care system by keeping Nebraskans out of expensive emergency rooms.

"Nebraska patients rely on their local pharmacies as a frontline source of care," said Haley Pertzborn, PharmD, RPh, CEO of NPA. "Congressman Smith understands the realities facing rural communities, and his leadership on this legislation will help ensure Nebraska's seniors can receive high-quality, accessible care close to home."

Patients visit community pharmacies nearly twice as often as they visit primary care physicians, underscoring the critical role pharmacists play in delivering timely, community-based care.

"This legislation reflects what patients experience every day. Pharmacists are highly trained, accessible clinicians improving health outcomes in their communities," Hogue added. "We are grateful to Congressman Smith for his continued commitment to strengthening access to care and supporting local health care infrastructure."

APhA and NPA urged Congress to build on this momentum and advance the Main Street Pharmacy Access Act through full consideration in the House and Senate to ensure seniors nationwide benefit from expanded access to pharmacist-provided care.

About the American Pharmacists Association (APhA)

Founded in 1852, APhA is the only organization advancing the entire pharmacy profession. Learn more at www.pharmacist.com.

About the Nebraska Pharmacists Association (NPA)

The Nebraska Pharmacists Association represents pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians across the state, advancing the profession through advocacy, education, and practice support to improve the health of Nebraskans. Learn more at https://www.npharm.org/

SOURCE American Pharmacists Association