One Orchard launches as a new real assets investment firm and debuts InfraMed Properties, its first integrated platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One Orchard today announced its launch as an investment firm and holding company designed to concentrate capital into fully integrated, proprietary real asset platforms. One Orchard, based in New York City, is co-founded by David Elliott and Bradley Guz, who bring extensive experience leading similar strategies at global institutional investment management firms.

Concurrent with its launch, One Orchard is announcing its first investment and operating platform, InfraMed Properties ("InfraMed"), a healthcare infrastructure strategy focused on acquiring and managing critical medical outpatient facilities leased to leading healthcare systems and specialty care providers across the United States.

InfraMed is seeded with a 25-asset portfolio and formed in partnership with REDICO, a vertically integrated real estate investment, development, and operating company with a 60-year track record and deep experience in healthcare. One Orchard's investment in InfraMed is supported by its institutional limited partners, led by Pantheon, a leading global private markets investor with $84 billion in assets under management.

David Elliott, One Orchard's Co-Founder and Managing Partner, said "The formation of One Orchard and InfraMed is the culmination of our prior experiences investing over $10 billion in real assets and platforms over the last 15 years, and our strong view on the need for a more integrated approach in a new era of private markets and real assets investing."

"By collapsing the operator and GP structure in focused platforms, we can more effectively control execution and provide our investors with direct, efficient structures from which to participate, including InfraMed. We're excited for the journey ahead of us," added Bradley Guz, One Orchard's Co-Founder and Managing Partner.

About One Orchard

One Orchard is a New York City-based investment management firm and holding company founded in 2026 to build fully integrated operating businesses and portfolios in real asset sectors with teams capable of achieving significant scale in a specific category. For more information on One Orchard, please visit www.one-orchard.com.

About InfraMed Properties

InfraMed Properties is a healthcare infrastructure investment and operating platform with offices in Michigan and New York focused on acquiring, developing, managing, and leasing critical medical outpatient buildings throughout the United States. Formed through a partnership between REDICO and One Orchard, InfraMed combines healthcare sector investment and management expertise with institutional capital markets capabilities, to build a scaled, high-quality national portfolio. The platform launched with an initial portfolio of 25 properties across 16 states and is targeting more than $1 billion in assets. For more information on InfraMed, please visit www.inframedproperties.com.

SOURCE One Orchard