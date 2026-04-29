One Park Financial Highlights Growing Need for Capital as Miami Small Businesses Prepare for Demand Surge

As special events activity rises, the company supports local business owners with fast, flexible funding solutions built for real-world growth

MIAMI, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across Miami-Dade County, from kitchens in Little Havana to barbershops in Hialeah and small storefronts throughout the county, small business owners are preparing for what is expected to be one of the busiest seasons of the year.

With tourism increasing and upcoming major events such as Formula 1 and the FIFA World Cup driving foot traffic, many small businesses are stocking inventory, hiring staff and extending hours to meet demand. For many, however, one challenge remains constant: access to working capital when it is needed most.

Yoyo Burgers owner, a One Park Financial client, prepares food during peak hours as Miami small businesses scale operations amid rising tourism and demand.

Miami remains one of the country's top destinations, welcoming more than 28 million visitors annually and generating roughly $22 billion in direct spending, according to the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. The industry also supports more than 200,000 local jobs and accounts for nearly 9% of Miami-Dade County's economy.

For business owners, growth often comes with pressure. Increased demand can require upfront investment in inventory, staffing and equipment before revenue catches up.

"One of the biggest challenges for small business owners is timing," said Jose Miguel Vera, senior vice president of growth and marketing at One Park Financial. "Opportunities don't wait, especially in a market like Miami. Business owners need access to capital that moves as quickly as they do."

One Park Financial, a Miami-based funding provider, offers revenue-based financing designed to meet that need. Business owners can prequalify in minutes, receive an offer within hours and, in many cases, access funding the same day.

The ability to act quickly can make a measurable difference. According to the company, returning customers who had previously been funded, had grown their sales by an average of 20% (Data based on the last 5 years of One Park Financial's internal customer data).

Tips for Small Business Owners Preparing for High-Demand Periods

Act early, not reactively: If you're delaying opportunities due to limited cash flow, it may be time to explore funding options before demand peaks.

If you're delaying opportunities due to limited cash flow, it may be time to explore funding options before demand peaks. Invest in revenue-driving areas: Prioritize inventory, staffing and equipment that directly support growth.

Prioritize inventory, staffing and equipment that directly support growth. Track cash flow consistently: Understanding what's coming in and going out allows for faster, more informed decisions.

As Miami enters a period of sustained economic activity, access to flexible funding solutions will remain critical for small businesses looking to meet demand and scale strategically. For more information, visit oneparkfinancial.com.

About One Park Financial LLC

One Park Financial (OPF) is a technology-enabled funding provider for small and mid-sized businesses. Founded in 2010, the company's mission is to make working capital easily and equally accessible to business owners. OPF is the core brand of One Park Technologies, a fintech firm focused on streamlining the business financing process. One Park Financial is headquartered in Miami, with its technology arm based in Plano, Texas. For more information, visit oneparkfinancial.com.

SOURCE One Park Financial