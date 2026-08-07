One Times Square Launches TIMES TRAVEL: An Immersive, Multi-Sensory Journey Through the History of Times Square and New Year's Eve Ball

New Interactive Experience Now Open to the Public – Tickets On Sale at Onetimessquare.com

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One Times Square, home of the iconic Times Square New Year's Eve Ball, today unveiled Times Travel, a multi-sensory, experiential journey through the history of Times Square and the New Year's Eve Ball. The new immersive experience, which includes photo opportunities with five historic New Year's Eve Balls and access to the Times Square Skywalk, a 360-degree wraparound viewing deck with river-to-river views, is open to the public starting today, with tickets available at onetimessquare.com.

Times Travel at One Times Square. Times Travel at One Times Square.

Times Travel transports visitors back in time through centuries of Times Square history through interactive storytelling and immersive exhibits:

Cellar Crystal Core: Through a captivating blend of motion-activated photo portals and virtual storytelling, guests will access the "memories" of One Times Square in a way that bridges the past and present, creating a transformative encounter where history and innovation converge.

Through a captivating blend of motion-activated photo portals and virtual storytelling, guests will access the "memories" of One Times Square in a way that bridges the past and present, creating a transformative encounter where history and innovation converge. Times Machine: Board the "Times Machine," a tech-enabled glass elevator that allows visitors to take in centuries of Times Square history in seconds.

Board the "Times Machine," a tech-enabled glass elevator that allows visitors to take in centuries of Times Square history in seconds. Building One Times Square: Experience the construction of One Times Square as the headquarters of The New York Times through the eyes of its then owner, Adolph Ochs, and the workers who made it the tallest structure in New York when it was completed in 1904.

Experience the construction of One Times Square as the headquarters of through the eyes of its then owner, Adolph Ochs, and the workers who made it the tallest structure in New York when it was completed in 1904. An Airship Above Manhattan: Fly through 1930s-era Manhattan and see the bridges and seaport as they were almost 100 years ago.

Fly through 1930s-era Manhattan and see the bridges and seaport as they were almost 100 years ago. Decades of Change: Board a virtual taxicab that zips up Broadway in an adventure through history, passing by old Broadway theaters, marquee signs, and scenes and sounds from historic events that changed the neighborhood.

Board a virtual taxicab that zips up Broadway in an adventure through history, passing by old Broadway theaters, marquee signs, and scenes and sounds from historic events that changed the neighborhood. Eternal Midnight: Time ticks on, but the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square remains timeless as guests enter Eternal Midnight. The iconic New Year's Eve Ball Drop is experienced from two unique perspectives: among revelers from the past century as they ring in the New Year, and from a virtual zipline through Times Square as the clock counts down to midnight. Past New Year's Eve Balls, including a replica of the original 1907 Ball and the most recently retired "Big Ball" that rang in the new year from 2008-2025, will be on display for guests to observe and photograph.

The experience concludes on the Times Square Skywalk, a 360-degree wraparound viewing deck with river-to-river views and a glass walkway 19 floors above the Times Square plazas, offering a one-of-a-kind vantage point over the Crossroads of the World. Additional one-of-a-kind opportunities include the option to purchase a genuine Waterford crystal from the 2025 edition of the New Year's Eve Ball.

"Times Travel brings the story of New York to life through the lens of Times Square and the New Year's Eve Ball, giving guests a way to not just be spectators, but to engage with the energy and magic of the neighborhood and iconic celebration year-round," said Michael Phillips, President of Jamestown, owner and operator of One Times Square and creator of Times Travel. "It's a new way for people to connect with a tradition that has brought the world together for more than a century, and an opportunity for visitors to be part of the story in a meaningful way."

Times Travel tickets are available for purchase at onetimessquare.com starting at $44 per person.

Times Travel is the newest addition to One Times Square. The transformation of One Times Square into a year-round destination for celebrations and ticketed experiences also includes i Candy NYC, a multi-level, multi-sensory attraction that takes guests on a sweet adventure through New York City, and Ever, New York's newest venue for weddings, proposals, and other celebrations of love. At the base of One Times Square, I❤️NY Gifts features officially-licensed New York City souvenirs alongside exclusive One Times Square-branded products.

Each exhibit in Times Travel features historically accurate reconstructions of moments in time, with characters portrayed by real actors. The experience was brought to life by a team of design and technology partners. Roto, a global exhibition design-build firm known for projects including the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, served as exhibit designer and builder, with BHVR – whose past work includes The Hunger Games: The Exhibition – leading content and design. SNA Displays, which also outfitted One Times Square's exterior LED displays, supplied the experience's LED screens, while Synapse served as AV designer and integrator.

Elevate, an award-winning global sports and entertainment agency, is the operating partner and exclusive brand partnerships agency for One Times Square. Elevate is leading ticketing, marketing, commercial partnerships and year-round brand integrations, including Times Travel, helping transform one of the world's most iconic annual celebrations into a 365-day destination.

For more information about Times Travel and other experiences at One Times Square, visit onetimessquare.com.

About One Times Square

One Times Square is a 26-story building located at the intersection of 42nd Street, Seventh Avenue, and Broadway in the heart of Times Square. Originally built as the headquarters for the New York Times at the turn of the 20th century, the building is being reimagined as a modern-day destination for entertainment, technology, history, and art. The building has served as the focal point for the iconic Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Drop Celebration since 1907 and continues to play a central role in the world's New Year's Eve traditions. For more information, visit onetimessquare.com.

About Jamestown

Jamestown is a global real estate investment and management company with over 40 years of experience creating places that foster innovation and build community. As of December 31, 2025, Jamestown manages $14.1 billion in assets across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. Jamestown employs more than 600 people globally across 11 offices, including headquarters in Atlanta and Cologne. Through its vertically integrated platform, Jamestown brings a design-focused, hospitality approach to diverse product types, including retail, office, residential, mixed-use, and grocery-anchored shopping centers. Jamestown's current and previous projects include One Times Square and Chelsea Market in New York, Industry City in Brooklyn, Ponce City Market in Atlanta, and Groot Handelsgebouw in Rotterdam. For more information, visit www.jamestownlp.com.

SOURCE One Times Square