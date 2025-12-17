One Times Square Launches Limited-Time Preview Experiences Offering Up-Close Access to the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball

The Preview Period Includes Early Access to New Viewing Deck Overlooking Times Square and Opportunity to Take Home an Official 2025 Crystal Designed for the New Times Square New Year's Eve Ball

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With 14 days until New Year's Eve, One Times Square – home of the iconic New Year's Eve Ball – is launching limited-time ticketed experiences that invite visitors inside the reimagined building for a special holiday preview, highlighted by an opportunity to see the famed New Year's Eve Ball up-close, prior to the attraction's grand opening in 2026.

The preview experiences invite guests to step inside and explore One Times Square through three offerings:

Viewing Deck – Take in the Crossroads of the World from an elevated perspective on the 360-degree wraparound Viewing Deck featuring expansive river-to-river views overlooking Times Square. Viewing Deck will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with ticket prices starting at $28.

– Take in the Crossroads of the World from an elevated perspective on the 360-degree wraparound Viewing Deck featuring expansive river-to-river views overlooking Times Square. Viewing Deck will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with ticket prices starting at $28. Viewing Deck + NYE Ball Access – Along with access to the Viewing Deck, visitors will be among the first to get an up-close view of the new Times Square New Year's Eve Ball – called the Constellation Ball – and capture their own photo moments with this historic symbol of global celebration. The experience will also include a tour with a New York City guide as guests journey up to the Ball. Viewing Deck + NYE Ball Access will be open from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with ticket prices starting at $78.

– Along with access to the Viewing Deck, visitors will be among the first to get an up-close view of the new Times Square New Year's Eve Ball – called the Constellation Ball – and capture their own photo moments with this historic symbol of global celebration. The experience will also include a tour with a New York City guide as guests journey up to the Ball. Viewing Deck + NYE Ball Access will be open from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with ticket prices starting at $78. The Viewing Deck + NYE Ball Access + Crystal Gift – Guests can further elevate their visit at the Ball with the opportunity to take home a commemorative 2025 Crystal. Tickets will also include access to the Viewing Deck and an up-close view of the Ball, with prices starting at $128.

"The Times Square New Year's Eve Ball is among the few truly iconic symbols recognized around the world, a beacon of celebration and connection," said Michael Phillips, President of Jamestown, the owner and operator of One Times Square. "For over a century, it has been admired from afar, but now, for the first time, we are creating an opportunity for people to experience its magic up close. Opening access to the Ball embodies the same values that define New York City: inclusion, connection, and unforgettable experiences, and we are proud to usher in this new chapter for One Times Square."

Unveiled in November 2025, The Constellation Ball is the ninth iteration of the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball since its debut in 1907 and features 5,280 Waterford crystals—nearly double the number of crystals on the previous Ball. Measuring 12.5 feet in diameter and weighing 12,350 pounds, it is the largest Ball yet. Crystals on the Ball are three different sizes: 1.5-inch, 3-inch, and 4-inch in diameter.

Set for its grand opening in 2026, One Times Square will feature a number of ticketed experiences, including Times Travel + Viewing Deck, which will take guests on an interactive adventure through the history of Times Square, culminating on the 360-degree wraparound Viewing Deck, along with i Candy NYC, a multi-level immersive attraction that reenvisions New York City's iconic spots through a candy-colored lens with photo moments, interactive games, rare facts about New York City history, and the opportunity to collect candy across three floors. One Times Square will also be home to EVER, a new venue that will host intimate weddings, vow renewals, proposals, and all kinds of celebrations of love.

Elevate, a global integrated agency network committed to helping properties and partners forge deeper connections with their audiences is overseeing ticket sales for the preview experiences, Times Travel + Viewing Deck, and NYE Ball Experiences in 2026. They will also support One Times Square with marketing of sponsorships and events.

Built in 1904 as the headquarters of The New York Times, One Times Square is best known as the site of the New Year's Eve Ball Drop Celebration, which originated at the building in 1907. The iconic property in the center of Times Square is transforming into a year-round destination with new experiential attractions as part of a $550 million redevelopment by Jamestown, a global real estate investment and management company and the building's owner and operator.

