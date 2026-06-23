OneAmerica Financial® names Bud Graessle as SVP, Distribution & Product Development

INDIANAPOLIS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAmerica Financial is proud to announce Bud Graessle has taken on a new leadership position within the organization as senior vice president, Distribution & Product Development. In this new role, Graessle will lead both the distribution team and oversee the development of products for the organization's Individual Life and Financial Services (ILFS) line of business. This move further aligns these two areas, accelerating growth by integrating product strategy with how we deliver solutions to customers across all ILFS products and distribution channels.

New Senior Vice President of Distribution and Product Development, Bud Graessle

"We're building from a position of strength—through trusted partnerships, strong sales leadership, and great products," Graessle said. "I'm honored to lead this team into our next phase of growth, with a continued focus on supporting our distribution partners and delivering the solutions they need to reach and serve more people."

Graessle has held several roles at OneAmerica Financial since joining the organization in 2015, leading all aspects of corporate finance. Most recently, he oversaw ILFS product and performance, leading underwriting, claims and financial performance for the line of business. Through these experiences, Graessle has developed a comprehensive understanding of the organization, both within ILFS and across the entire enterprise and has emerged as a credible, high-impact, leader within the industry. That perspective will be a valuable asset in his leadership of the distribution and product development teams.

"Bud has served as a strong and proven collaborator with our distribution partners over the past four years," said Dennis Martin, president of ILFS at OneAmerica Financial. "He keenly understands how essential our relationship strategy is to the way we work, and I am confident he will lead our distribution team to effectively strengthen those critical relationships. His business acumen and ability to connect opportunities will align and elevate our product development to support our distribution partners and growth strategy."

Graessle officially stepped into this new role in late May. In addition to his work at OneAmerica Financial, he serves on the Accounting Advisory Board for his alma mater, Ball State University, the LIMRA Life Insurance Executive Advisory Board and the Finance Committee for the Gleaner's Food Bank of Indiana.

About OneAmerica Financial®

OneAmerica Financial® is a national financial services organization helping people build greater certainty for better moments, every day. The companies of OneAmerica Financial have been advancing financial security for almost 150 years, supporting millions of customers with solutions across life insurance, retirement, employee benefits and long-term care. As a people-first mutual organization, OneAmerica Financial prioritizes customers' interests and maintains a long-term focus on both value and financial stability. For more information visit OneAmerica.com.

OneAmerica Financial® is the marketing name for the companies of OneAmerica Financial.

Contact:

Zach Osowski

Public Relations Manager, ILFS

[email protected]

SOURCE OneAmerica Financial