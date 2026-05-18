OneAmerica Financial® introduces new digital disability guide to help employees navigate coverage with confidence

New tool delivers accessible guidance to help workers understand and use their benefits effectively.

INDIANAPOLIS, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAmerica Financial® has introduced a new digital disability guide designed to help individuals better understand group disability protection and feel more prepared when filing a claim becomes necessary. The resource offers clear, accessible information that supports consumers at every step. "Your Guide to Group Disability Insurance," available at https://www.oneamerica.com/disability-insurance-guide, walks users through every stage of the disability journey including:

Know Before You Need — Foundational product education designed to inform and prepare individuals long before they ever need a disability claim.





— Foundational product education designed to inform and prepare individuals long before they ever need a disability claim. Navigating the Process — Step‑by‑step direction outlining what to expect, key information needed, and the community of people who offer support throughout the claims experience.





— Step‑by‑step direction outlining what to expect, key information needed, and the community of people who offer support throughout the claims experience. Managing Finances — Guidance and tools to help maintain financial stability during a short‑ or long‑term disability, empowering individuals to plan confidently.





— Guidance and tools to help maintain financial stability during a short‑ or long‑term disability, empowering individuals to plan confidently. Proceeding With Confidence — Insight into navigating recovery and support to help individuals rebuild their daily routine after a disability.





— Insight into navigating recovery and support to help individuals rebuild their daily routine after a disability. Toolkit – Information including key terms and resources that help ensure individuals better understand group disability protection and processes, and that they remain supported and reassured while away from work.

A 2024 study published by LIMRA shows a wide range in employees' understanding of benefits. The study finds employees have a higher understanding of core benefits such as dental, medical insurance and retirement savings, whereas they understand group disability insurance and supplemental health plans the least. Employees who do not understand these benefits may misunderstand how benefits work, what they may cover, and potential errors they could make during the claims process, which could delay payments.

"Consumers want help understanding what to expect, how to prepare," said Joe Ingream, president of Employee Benefits for OneAmerica Financial. "Our goal is to provide a digital resource to help augment education around group disability protection and bring clarity to the process. This can empower them to focus more on healing during a challenging disability."

"When someone needs to file a group disability claim, they're not just managing appointments, paperwork and daily life — they're navigating a moment of change," said Chris Coburn, vice president, Employee Benefits Product and Underwriting at OneAmerica Financial. "This time-saving digital resource is designed to help consumers move through the process, stay organized and identify resources they may need along the way. OneAmerica Financial strives to help people understand their group disability benefits and how to navigate the claims process with confidence."

This follows the release of its life-focused digital beneficiary resource guide in 2025, providing beneficiaries with a guide to managing life and loss.

The digital "Your Guide to Group Disability Insurance" by OneAmerica Financial is designed to inform and empower anyone seeking to understand group disability insurance, regardless of whether they are a current OneAmerica Financial client.

About OneAmerica Financial®

OneAmerica Financial® is a national financial services organization helping people build greater certainty for better moments, every day. The companies of OneAmerica Financial have been advancing financial security for almost 150 years, supporting millions of customers with solutions across life insurance, retirement, employee benefits and long-term care. As a people-first mutual organization, OneAmerica Financial prioritizes customers' interests and maintains a long-term focus on both value and financial stability. For more information, visit OneAmerica.com.

OneAmerica Financial® is the marketing name for the companies of OneAmerica Financial. Products issued and underwritten by American United Life Insurance Company® (AUL), Indianapolis, IN, a OneAmerica company. Not available in all states or may vary by state.

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SOURCE OneAmerica Financial