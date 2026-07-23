OneConstruction Group Limited Announces Annual Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2026

OneConstruction Group Limited

(NASDAQ: ONEG)

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneConstruction Group Limited ("OneConstruction Group" or "ONEG"), a Cayman Islands exempted company with limited liability, today announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. ONEG operates as a structural steelwork contractor for construction projects in both the public and private sectors in Hong Kong through its operating subsidiary, OneConstruction Engineering Projects Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong with limited liability.

Overview:

Revenue was $49.4 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 ("FY2026"), representing a decrease of 7.2% compared to the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 ("FY2025").





was $49.4 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 ("FY2026"), representing a decrease of 7.2% compared to the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 ("FY2025"). Net Loss was $13.2 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 (FY2025: net profit of $0.9 million).

Annual Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2026.

Revenue. Revenue for FY2026 decreased by 7.2% to $49.4 million, compared to $53.2 million in FY2025. The decrease in revenue was mainly attributable to a decline in revenue from structural steelworks for public sector residential construction projects under the Hong Kong Housing Authority, which was partially offset by an increase in revenue from infrastructure and public facilities projects.

Administrative expenses. Administrative expenses for FY2026 increased by 62.4% to $3.6 million, compared to $2.2 million in FY2025. This increase was mainly due to an increase in staff costs, higher lease expenses following the rental of a new office in FY2026, and higher insurance expenses following the purchase of D&O liability insurance after our initial public offering.

Share-based compensation expenses. During the year ended March 31, 2026, the Company granted an aggregate of 3,000,000 share options (the "Incentive Share Options") to certain employees under its 2025 Equity Incentive Plan for 3-year services. The awards were granted to attract and retain key personnel, provide additional incentives, and align employees' interests with those of the Company's shareholders. Each Incentive Share Option entitles the holder to subscribe for one ordinary share of the Company at an exercise price of US$0 per share. The options vest ratably over the three-year requisite service period, and share-based compensation cost is amortized on a straight-line basis over that same period. For the year ended March 31, 2026, the Company recognized share-based compensation expense of $1,487,000 related to these options.

Net Loss. Net loss for FY2026 amounted to $13.2 million as compared to net income of $0.9 million in FY2025. The loss was mainly due to the combined impact of an increased gross loss and higher administrative expenses, both as discussed above.

Basic and diluted EPS. Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.84 and $0.84 per Ordinary Share for FY2026, respectively, as compared to earnings per share of $0.08 and $0.08 per Ordinary Share for FY2025, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2026, ONEG had cash of $1.7 million, total current assets of $36.3 million, and total current liabilities of $14.3 million. Net current assets were $22.0 million and the current ratio was 2.5. As of March 31, 2026, ONEG had total assets and total liabilities of $36.9 million and $36.6 million, respectively, and hence ONEG had shareholders' equity of $0.3 million. As of March 31, 2026, ONEG had other borrowings of $0.9 million.

Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements

ONEG did not have during the period presented, and it does not currently have, any off-balance sheet financing arrangements or any relationships with unconsolidated entities or financial partnerships, including entities sometimes referred to as structured finance or special purpose entities, that were established for the purpose of facilitating off-balance sheet arrangements or other contractually narrow or limited purposes.

About the OneConstruction Group

OneConstruction Group is a structural steelwork contractor based in Hong Kong. Through its operating subsidiary, OneConstruction Engineering Projects Limited, ONEG specializes in the procurement and installation of structural steel across a diverse range of construction projects in Hong Kong, including residential and commercial developments as well as infrastructure works. While much of its work is commissioned by the public sector, ONEG also serves private clients, delivering customized steel solutions tailored to Hong Kong's construction needs. For more information, please visit ONEG's website: www.OneConstruction.com.hk.

Forward-looking Statements

All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, in this release are based only on information currently available to ONEG and speak only as of the date on which they are made. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, ONEG disclaims any duty to publicly update any forward-looking statement, each of which is expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although ONEG believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and ONEG cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in ONEG's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in ONEG's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Mr. Gordon Li

[email protected]

Media Relations

Ms. Callis Lau / Mr. Gary Li / Ms. Lorraine Luk

[email protected]

ONECONSTRUCTION GROUP LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











As of











March 31,

2026



March 31,

2025











US$'000



US$'000

ASSETS

















Current assets:

















Accounts receivable, net











15,553





22,934

Prepayment of equipment











-





209

Deposits, prepayment and other receivables











329





218

Contract assets











18,699





24,969

Cash and cash equivalents











1,694





749

Total current assets











36,275





49,079



























Non-current assets:























Property and equipment











414





11

Right-of-use assets, operating leases











211





567

Deferred tax assets











-





188

Total non-current assets











625





766

Total assets











36,900





49,845



























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY























Accounts payable











9,275





10,350

Accruals and other payables











3,496





2,351

Amount due to a shareholder











9





2

Contract liabilities











283





630

Operating lease liabilities











211





373

Bank and other borrowings











913





2,117

Current income tax liabilities











120





121

Total current liabilities











14,307





15,944



























Non-current liabilities:























Operating lease liabilities











-





193

Loan due to a shareholder











22,310





21,567

Total non-current liabilities











22,310





21,760



























Shareholders' equity:























Ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001, 500,000,000 shares authorized,

16,000,000 and 13,000,000 ordinary shares issued and outstanding as

of March 31, 2026 and 2025 respectively











2





1

Additional paid-in capital











7,035





5,570

(Accumulated loss) Retained earnings











(6,714)





6,497

Exchange reserve











(40)





73

Total shareholders' equity











283





12,141

Total liabilities and equity











36,900





49,845



ONECONSTRUCTION GROUP LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME











2026



2025



2024











US$'000



US$'000



US$'000

Revenue











49,358





53,205





63,463

Cost of revenue











(56,475)





(49,289)





(59,020)

Gross (loss) profit











(7,117)





3,916





4,443



































Other income











480





12





13

Allowance for credit loss on accounts receivable and

contract assets











(892)





(13)





(1,347)

Administrative expenses











(3,617)





(2,227)





(877)

Share based compensation expenses











(1,487)





-





-

(Loss) profit from operations











(12,633)





1,688





2,232

Finance costs











(392)





(549)





(322)

(Loss) profit before taxation











(13,025)





1,139





1,910

Income tax expense











(186)





(241)





(141)

Net (loss) income











(13,211)





898





1,769



































Other comprehensive (expense) income































Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations











(113)





44





28



































Total comprehensive (expense) income attributable to

shareholders











(13,324)





942





1,797



































Net (loss) income per share attributable to shareholders































Basic and diluted (cents)











(84)





8





16



































Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing net (loss) income per share































Basic and diluted











15,720,548





11,686,301





11,250,000



SOURCE OneConstruction Group Limited