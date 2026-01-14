OneConstruction Group Limited Announces Interim Results For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2025

News provided by

OneConstruction Group Limited

Jan 14, 2026, 16:18 ET

OneConstruction Group Limited
(NASDAQ: ONEG)

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneConstruction Group Limited ("OneConstruction Group" or "ONEG"), a Cayman Islands exempted company with limited liability that, through its operating subsidiary, OneConstruction Engineering Projects Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong with limited liability, operates as a structural steelwork contractor for construction projects in both the public and private sectors in Hong Kong, today announced its unaudited interim financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025.

Overview:

  • Revenue was $27.8 million for the six months ended September 30, 2025, representing a slight decrease of 3.4% from the same period in 2024.

  • Net loss was $0.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2025 (2024: net profit of $1.2 million).

Six-Month Financial Results Ended September 30, 2025

Revenue. Revenue decreased slightly by 3.4% from $28.7 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, to $27.8 million for the six months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in revenue during the six-month period ended September 30, 2025, was mainly attributable to the combined impact of an increase in revenue derived from the public sector, mainly the infrastructure and public facilities projects, and a decrease in revenue derived from the private sector due to the slowdown in the development of the commercial property market in Hong Kong.

Administrative expenses. Administrative expenses increased by 94.9% from $0.9 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, to $1.7 million for the six months ended September 30, 2025, which was mainly due to an increase in the professional fees and other administrative expenses as a result of ONEG's listing on the Nasdaq in December 2024, an increase in payroll as results of an increase in the headcount of office staff (included a director) and an increase in leasing expense by increasing office space and related expenses.

Share-based payment expenses. On February 27, 2025, ONEG established its 2025 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). Pursuant to the Plan, ONEG authorized 3,000,000 Ordinary Shares ("ESOP Shares") for issuance under the Plan. The purpose of the Plan was to attract and retain the best available personnel for positions of responsibility with ONEG, to provide additional incentives to them and align their interests with those of the shareholders of ONEG, and to thereby promote its long-term business success. The share-based payment expenses represented ONEG's issuance of the 3,000,000 ESOP Shares to certain employees pursuant to the Plan for consideration of US$0.0001 for each ESOP Share.

Net loss. Net loss for the six months ended September 30, 2025 amounted to $0.1 million as compared to net income of $1.2 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The loss was mainly due to the increase in administrative expenses and the issuance of ESOP Shares to ONEG's employees during the period.

Basic and diluted EPS. Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.008 and $0.008 per Ordinary Share for the six months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, as compared to earnings per share of $0.11 and $0.11 per Ordinary Share for the six months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2025, ONEG had cash of $4.8 million, total current assets of $49.3 million, and total current liabilities of $14.5 million. Net current assets were $34.8 million and the current ratio was 3.4. As of September 30, 2025, ONEG had total assets and total liabilities of $50.0 million and $37.3 million, respectively, and hence ONEG had shareholders' equity of $12.7 million. As of September 30, 2025, ONEG had other borrowings of $1.5 million.

Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements

ONEG did not have during the period presented, and it does not currently have, any off-balance sheet financing arrangements or any relationships with unconsolidated entities or financial partnerships, including entities sometimes referred to as structured finance or special purpose entities, that were established for the purpose of facilitating off-balance sheet arrangements or other contractually narrow or limited purposes.

About the OneConstruction Group

OneConstruction Group is a structural steelwork contractor based in Hong Kong. Through its subsidiaries, ONEG specializes in the procurement and installation of structural steel across a diverse range of construction projects in Hong Kong, including residential and commercial developments as well as infrastructure works. While much of its work is commissioned by the public sector, ONEG also serves private clients, delivering customized steel solutions tailored to Hong Kong's construction needs. For more information, please visit ONEG's website: www.OneConstruction.com.hk.

Forward-looking Statements

All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, in this release are based only on information currently available to ONEG and speak only as of the date on which they are made. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, ONEG disclaims any duty to publicly update any forward-looking statement, each of which is expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although ONEG believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and ONEG cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in ONEG's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in ONEG's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Mr. Gordon Li
[email protected] 

Media Relations

Ms. Callis Lau / Mr. Gary Li / Ms. Lorraine Luk
[email protected] 

ONECONSTRUCTION GROUP LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



As of


September 30,

March 31,


2025

2025


USD'000

USD'000


(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Assets





Current assets:





Accounts receivable, net

16,523


22,934

Prepayment of equipment

239


209

Deposits, prepayment and other receivables

224


218

Contract assets

27,505


24,969

Cash and cash equivalents

4,777


749

Total current assets

49,268


49,079









Non-current assets:







Property and equipment

241


11

Right-of-use assets, operating leases

383


567

Deferred tax assets

38


188

Total non-current assets

662


766

Total assets

49,930


49,845









Liabilities







Current liabilities:







Accounts payables

10,311


10,350

Accrual and other payables

1,923


2,351

Amount due to a shareholder

9


2

Contract liabilities

241


630

Operating lease liabilities

383


373

Other borrowings

1,533


2,117

Current income tax liabilities

136


121

Total current liabilities

14,536


15,944









Non-current liabilities:







Operating lease liabilities

-


193

Loan due to a shareholder

22,741


21,567

Total non-current liabilities

22,741


21,760

Total liabilities

37,277


37,704









Shareholders' equity:







Ordinary shares, US$0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 16,000,000
       (March 31, 2025: 13,000,000) shares issued and outstanding

1


1

Additional paid-in capital

6,218


5,570

Retained earnings

6,366


6,497

Exchange reserve

68


73

Total shareholders' equity

12,653


12,141

Total liabilities and equity

49,930


49,845

ONECONSTRUCTION GROUP LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



For the six months ended
September 30,


2025

2024


USD'000

USD'000


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

27,762


28,736

Cost of sales

(25,502)


(26,348)

Gross profit

2,260


2,388









Other income

479


7

Allowance for credit loss on financial assets, net of reversal

(193)


(124)

Administrative expenses

(1,670)


(857)

Share based payment expenses

(669)


-

Profit from operations

207


1,414

Finance cost

(175)


(245)

Profit before taxation

32


1,169

Income tax (credit)/expenses

(163)


73

Net (loss)/income

(131)


1,242









Other comprehensive (expense) income







Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations

(5)


53









Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to shareholders

(136)


1,295









Net (loss)/income per share attributable to shareholders







Basic (cents)

(0.8)


11.0

Diluted (cents)

(0.8)


11.0









Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net (loss)/income
   per share







Basic

15,426,230


11,250,000

Diluted

15,426,230


11,250,000

SOURCE OneConstruction Group Limited

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

OneConstruction Group Limited Announces Annual Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2025

OneConstruction Group Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company with limited liability that, through its operating subsidiary, OneConstruction...

OneConstruction Group Limited Announces 1H 2025 Interim Financial Results

OneConstruction Group Limited ("OneConstruction Group," "ONEG" or the "Company"), a structural steelwork contractor in Hong Kong, today announced its ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics