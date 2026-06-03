ONERugged Vehicle Diagnostic Tablet Solution Empowers Smart Automotive Diagnostics

SHENZHEN, China, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As vehicles become increasingly connected, electrified, and software-driven, automotive diagnostics are growing more complex than ever before. From traditional passenger vehicles to new energy vehicles (NEVs), technicians require reliable tools that can efficiently access vehicle data, perform diagnostics, and support maintenance operations in a variety of working environments.

Vehicle Diagnostic Tablet M10A-VDS

To meet these evolving demands, ONERugged offers its M10A-VDS Vehicle Diagnostic Tablet Solution. Purpose-built for automotive diagnostics, the solution combines rugged durability, enterprise-level performance, and comprehensive vehicle connectivity to help manufacturers, dealerships, and service centers improve diagnostic efficiency and streamline service workflows. Unlike consumer devices that fail in oily, high-vibration repair bays, the M10A-VDS integrates directly with OBD-II and VCI systems, ensuring zero downtime during complex NEV software programming and diagnostics.

Flexible Diagnostic Workflows for Workshop and Field Service

Automotive technicians often work across multiple environments, from repair bays and inspection stations to outdoor service locations. The ONERugged Vehicle Diagnostics Tablet Solution supports both fixed and mobile diagnostic workflows, enabling greater flexibility throughout the maintenance process.

In fixed mode, the tablet's integrated handle design allows it to be conveniently mounted on a vehicle's steering wheel. Connected to the vehicle's OBD-II interface through a VCI device, technicians can monitor diagnostic data and perform service procedures while keeping both hands free.

For mobile inspections, the tablet supports wireless connectivity with VCI diagnostic devices, allowing technicians to move freely around the vehicle while accessing real-time diagnostic information. This flexibility is particularly valuable during comprehensive vehicle inspections and troubleshooting procedures.

Enterprise-Class Performance for Fast Vehicle Diagnostics

Modern automotive diagnostic software requires significant processing power, especially when working with increasingly sophisticated vehicle electronics and control systems.

Powered by 12th-Gen Intel® Core™ i5/i7 processors, the M10A-VDS delivers the performance needed to run Windows 11 and mainstream automotive diagnostic applications smoothly. With up to 10 cores and 12 threads, technicians can perform diagnostics, access service documentation, and manage multiple tasks simultaneously without compromising responsiveness.

The vehicle diagnostic tablet is equipped with 16GB LPDDR4X memory and a 128GB PCIe SSD, providing fast data access and efficient multitasking capabilities while supporting future storage expansion requirements.

Hot-Swappable Battery for 12-Hour Automotive Repair Operations

Vehicle diagnostics often extend beyond standard work shifts, making battery reliability essential for uninterrupted operations.

The M10A-VDS features a dual-battery architecture consisting of a 9800mAh large battery and an 860mAh small battery. This design supports more than 12 hours of continuous operation and enables hot-swappable battery replacement, allowing technicians to change the large battery without shutting down the device.

Combined with a lightweight design of less than 1.5 kg, the tablet remains easy to carry throughout extended diagnostic sessions.

Comprehensive Connectivity for Automotive Diagnostic Applications

Unlike consumer-grade tablets, automotive diagnostic tablets must support a wide range of communication interfaces and vehicle protocols.

The M10A-VDS offers expandable interface modules including RJ45, USB, and RS232, enabling seamless integration with automotive diagnostic equipment. Support for mainstream protocols such as CAN and DoIP allows technicians to communicate directly with vehicle systems for fault code reading, diagnostics, programming, and maintenance operations.

To further improve workflow efficiency, the solution supports optional barcode scanning for rapid identification of vehicles and components, helping reduce manual data entry and improve accuracy.

Connected Diagnostics from Workshop to Cloud

Digital transformation is reshaping automotive service operations, making real-time data sharing increasingly important.

The M10A-VDS supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and 4G connectivity, enabling technicians to upload diagnostic reports, synchronize service records, and access cloud-based systems even in challenging network environments.

Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity supports wireless diagnostic peripherals, while integrated GPS and Glonass positioning capabilities allow location tracking for field service applications.

Additionally, a built-in fingerprint authentication module helps protect sensitive diagnostic data and supports secure access management.

IP65 Rugged Reliability for Oily and High-Temperature Automotive Environments

Automotive maintenance environments expose equipment to dust, oil, moisture, vibration, accidental drops, and extreme temperatures. To ensure reliable operation under these conditions, the M10A-VDS is engineered with industrial-grade durability.

The device features IP65-rated dust and water resistance, helping protect against workshop contaminants and water exposure. It also supports 1.22-meter drop resistance, reducing the risk of downtime caused by accidental falls.

Designed for year-round deployment, the tablet operates in temperatures ranging from -25°C to 60°C, making it suitable for both cold outdoor environments and high-temperature workshop conditions.

A 700-nit high-brightness display ensures clear visibility under strong sunlight, while reinforced materials help protect the device from scratches and daily wear.

Supporting the Future of Vehicle Maintenance

As automotive technology continues to advance, diagnostic equipment must evolve alongside it. The ONERugged Vehicle Diagnostics Tablet Solution combines mobility, connectivity, rugged reliability, and high-performance computing to help automotive professionals work more efficiently in today's increasingly digital service environment.

Whether supporting traditional vehicle maintenance, advanced diagnostics, or new energy vehicle servicing, the M10A-VDS provides a dependable platform designed to meet the demands of modern automotive operations.

About ONERugged

ONERugged, a brand of Emdoor Information (SHZ:001314), specializes in providing high-quality rugged mobile computing devices and customized solutions for industry clients worldwide. Its portfolio includes rugged handhelds, rugged tablets, rugged notebooks, vehicle PCs, and industrial panel PCs.

For more information, visit www.onerugged.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.

SOURCE ONERugged