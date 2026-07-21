ONERugged Launches AI Rugged Windows Tablets Powered by Intel Lunar Lake Platform, Bringing Up to 115 TOPS for Edge AI Computing

SHENZHEN, China, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ONERugged, a leading provider of rugged computing solutions, has announced the launch of four AI rugged tablets based on Intel's latest Lunar Lake platform: EM-I10L, EM-I20L, M10L, and M20L. Designed for intelligent manufacturing, warehousing, transportation, field services, and other industrial applications, the new lineup combines powerful on-device AI performance, outstanding energy efficiency, all-day battery life, and rugged durability to accelerate industrial digital transformation.

Up to 115 TOPS for Edge AI Applications

ONERugged L-Series Rugged Windows AI Tablet

The new AI rugged tablets are powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Processor 226V as standard, with optional Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 256V and Ultra 7 258V configurations for higher computing performance. Built on Intel's Lunar Lake platform, the platform delivers significant improvements in both AI computing and power efficiency.

The complete platform offers up to 115 TOPS of AI performance, combining the Intel® Arc™ GPU with up to 64 TOPS, the Intel® AI Boost NPU with 47 TOPS, and the CPU with 4 TOPS for low-latency AI workloads. Compared with Alder Lake, Lunar Lake reduces SoC power consumption by approximately 40% while delivering up to 40% higher CPU performance, making it well suited for edge AI deployment.

With local AI inference, the tablets enable real-time machine vision, predictive maintenance, industrial inspection, intelligent diagnostics, and other AI-enabled workflows while reducing cloud dependency and network latency.

All four models run Windows 11, ensuring broad compatibility with enterprise software, management tools, and industrial applications.

High-Speed Memory and Reliable Thermal Performance

To fully utilize the platform's computing capabilities, all four models feature 16 GB LPDDR5x memory as standard, while configurations equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V offer 32 GB LPDDR5x memory for demanding AI and multitasking workloads.

Storage starts at 256 GB PCIe NVMe SSD, with optional 512 GB and 1 TB capacities, providing fast data access for industrial applications.

The AI rugged tablets also incorporate an active cooling system, allowing stable performance during extended AI inference, large-scale data processing, CAD applications, and continuous industrial operation without thermal throttling.

Up to 11 Hours of Endurance with Hot-Swappable Design

Designed for uninterrupted mobile productivity, the new lineup offers long operating times across different models.

The I10L and M10L are equipped with 5000 mAh batteries, providing up to 7 hours and 7.6 hours of operation, respectively. The larger I20L and M20L feature 6300 mAh batteries, delivering up to 11 hours and 9.6 hours of battery life.

Each rugged tablet incorporates a dual-battery architecture with an integrated 860 mAh bridge battery, enabling hot-swappable battery replacement without shutting down the system or interrupting running applications. The I10L and M10L also support an optional 9800 mAh high-capacity battery for even longer operations.

For enterprise deployments, ONERugged also provides desktop charging docks and multi-bay battery chargers to simplify battery management across large device fleets.

Built for Industrial Connectivity and Data Collection

The AI rugged tablets are equipped with Intel Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, integrated 4G LTE, and optional 5G connectivity, ensuring reliable communications in both indoor and outdoor environments.

A comprehensive selection of interfaces includes Thunderbolt™ 4, USB 3.2, and Mini HDMI 2.1a, supporting high-speed data transfer and peripheral expansion.

To support industrial data collection, users can configure the devices with optional 1D/2D barcode scanners, NFC, fingerprint module, and GPS/GLONASS positioning. Additional expansion options include a Gigabit Ethernet port, RS232 serial port, USB 2.0, or barcode scanner, enabling seamless integration into manufacturing, warehouse management, logistics, utilities, and transportation systems.

Two Product Series for Diverse Industrial Applications

The new lineup is available in 10.1-inch and 12.2-inch display sizes across two product families.

The I Series (EM-I10L and EM-I20L) supports the GP930 active stylus, making it suitable for engineering inspection, healthcare, field documentation, and digital handwriting applications.

The M Series (M10L and M20L) is optimized for industrial environments with glove touch support, while the M10L additionally offers an optional 1000-nit high-brightness display for excellent outdoor visibility.

All models feature 1200 × 1920 FHD displays with 700 nits brightness. The I Series is equipped with a 2 MP front camera, while the M Series upgrades to a 5 MP front camera. All four devices include a 13 MP autofocus rear camera for documentation, remote collaboration, and field inspections.

Rugged Reliability for Industrial Environments

Built for demanding industrial conditions, the AI rugged tablets are certified to IP65 and MIL-STD-810H standards. They withstand 1.22m (4-foot) drops, operate in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 60°C, and can be stored between -30°C and 70°C. Reliable performance is maintained even in environments with up to 95% non-condensing humidity.

The devices also feature ±8 kV contact discharge, ±15 kV air discharge ESD protection, surge protection for power interfaces, and overvoltage protection to improve long-term reliability in electrically demanding industrial environments.

Driving the Next Generation of Industrial Edge AI

Combining Intel's latest Lunar Lake architecture with powerful AI computing, high-speed memory, enterprise-grade connectivity, hot-swappable batteries, and industrial-grade durability, the ONERugged EM-I10L, EM-I20L, M10L, and M20L provide a comprehensive AI rugged tablet platform for edge AI applications.

As industrial AI continues to evolve, ONERugged remains committed to delivering innovative rugged computing solutions that help organizations improve operational efficiency, accelerate digital transformation, and unlock the full potential of intelligent edge computing.

About ONERugged

ONERugged, a brand of Emdoor Information (SHZ:001314), specializes in providing high-quality rugged mobile computing devices and customized solutions for industry clients worldwide. Its portfolio includes rugged handhelds, rugged tablets, rugged notebooks, vehicle PCs, and industrial panel PCs.

For more information, visit www.onerugged.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.

SOURCE ONERugged