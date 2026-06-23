OneSix Names Christian Barnard CEO to Lead Its Next Chapter Delivering Enterprise AI Services

Appointment caps a momentum chapter that includes a new brand, several market-facing accelerators, and deepening partnerships with Snowflake and Anthropic.

CHICAGO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSix, a leading data and AI services firm, today announced the appointment of Christian Barnard as Chief Executive Officer. Barnard succeeds Dave Kilimnik, who transitions to Executive Chairman and continues as a Partner at Superstep Capital, remaining closely involved in the company's direction.

OneSix Names Christian Barnard Chief Executive Officer

The appointment comes as OneSix sharpens its focus on the work that has defined it from the start: serving as the partner enterprises turn to when they are ready to move AI from pilot to production, at scale and with measurable outcomes. To mark the shift, the company has unveiled a new brand and domain at onesix.ai, launched several market-facing accelerators, and is deepening its partnerships with Snowflake and Anthropic.

Barnard is an AI-native leader who has spent his career at the intersection of AI, data, and commercial growth. Most recently he served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Growth Officer at KUNGFU.AI, where he tripled the firm's revenue. Earlier, he held COO roles at T3 and Material+, the digital agency he helped lead through a successful acquisition. He was selected for his track record scaling AI-focused services businesses.

"OneSix is at an inflection point," said Dave Kilimnik, Executive Chairman of OneSix. "We've built a strong foundation in data and AI services, and the next chapter is about accelerating growth and deepening our position as a leader in enterprise AI. Christian brings rare depth across AI, data, and commercial growth, and he knows how to scale a business like ours. This is the right leader to take OneSix into its next phase, and I'm energized to keep building alongside him."

"Enterprises don't have an AI ideas problem, they have a production problem," said Christian Barnard, CEO of OneSix. "The value isn't in another pilot. It's in AI that runs reliably in production, on real data, against outcomes the business can actually measure. Getting there means identifying the highest-value use cases and building the systems that deliver them at scale. That's where OneSix wins, and it's why I'm here. We have the capabilities, the partnerships, and the team to close the gap between AI investment and business impact, and my job is to accelerate that."

OneSix's focus centers on the enterprises and use cases where production-scale AI creates the most value. Central to that work are several new accelerators, purpose-built to compress the time from AI investment to business impact. Each represents owned intellectual property drawn from OneSix's delivery work across enterprise clients: Customer 360, Next Best Action, Churn Prediction, Media Mix Modeling, Forecasting, Conversational AI, Document Intelligence, Governance Observability, and Snowflake Quickstart.

These moves build on OneSix's platform partnerships. As a leading Snowflake partner, recognized as both a CoCo Preferred Partner and a Liftoff Partner, OneSix helps enterprises activate their data in AI-ready environments and run production-scale AI workloads on the platform. The company is deepening its work with Anthropic as well, pursuing Claude partner status as it brings more joint customers into production. Together, these partnerships extend OneSix's ability to deliver enterprise AI that performs in the real world, not just in the pilot.

About OneSix

OneSix is a data and AI services company backed by Superstep Capital. The firm designs the strategy, builds the systems, and scales the outcomes that move enterprise data and AI from roadmap to production. Its engagements span Healthcare and Life Sciences, Higher Education, Manufacturing, Private Equity, and marketing teams. OneSix is a Snowflake Premier services partner, trusted by innovative enterprises including Teladoc Health, Mercedes-Benz, Sunsweet, Biogen, and Northeastern. Learn more at onesix.ai and superstepcapital.com

Media Contact: Dana Madama, [email protected]

SOURCE OneSix