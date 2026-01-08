OneSix Enters Next Phase of Growth with Acquisition of CTI Data and Board Expansion

The combined company delivers governed Snowflake data foundations and advanced analytics capabilities to help enterprises scale AI responsibly.

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSix, a leading data and AI services firm, announced today that it has acquired CTI Data, a modern data, analytics, and data management consulting firm with three decades of experience helping enterprises build trusted, data ecosystems. The acquisition marks a significant next phase of growth for OneSix as demand accelerates for enterprise-grade analytics and AI solutions.

The combined company delivers governed Snowflake data foundations and advanced analytics capabilities to help enterprises scale AI responsibly.

As AI capabilities advance, data quality, governance, and compliance remain critical barriers to scaling AI across the enterprise. OneSix's expansion through CTI directly addresses this challenge. Together, OneSix and CTI form a uniquely powerful, end-to-end data and AI partner with a strong position in the Snowflake ecosystem.

"AI success starts with trusted data," said Dave Kilimnik, Chief Executive Officer of OneSix. "As demand for Snowflake-centric data and AI services continues to grow, this acquisition represents an important next step in OneSix's evolution. By joining forces with CTI Data, we're bringing together governed data foundations and advanced AI capabilities to help enterprises deploy AI responsibly, at scale, and with measurable business impact."

CTI brings deep experience supporting data-intensive enterprises across regulated industries such as healthcare & life sciences and higher education, delivering large-scale data and analytics solutions across complex, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.

"Joining OneSix gives us the scale and reach to do more of what we do best," said Harry Kasparian, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CTI. "Together, we can take on larger, more complex data, analytics, and AI initiatives and help clients turn trusted data foundations into insight, intelligence, and real business impact."

OneSix's growth trajectory is further strengthened by the recent addition of Frank Farrall to its board. Farrall is a globally recognized leader who has built and scaled $500M+ AI and digital businesses, shaped Deloitte Digital's cloud and AI strategy, and led strategic alliances across Snowflake, Google Cloud, AWS, and Salesforce.

Novistra Capital served as exclusive advisors to CTI Data on this transaction.

About OneSix

OneSix is a data and AI consultancy with deep expertise in applied AI, machine learning, and modern data platforms. By blending cutting-edge technology with a results-focused approach, OneSix empowers organizations to push the boundaries of innovation, growth, and efficiency. Its teams of strategists, data engineers, data scientists, and AI practitioners work closely with client teams to solve complex business challenges. For more information, visit www.onesixsolutions.com.

About CTI Data

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, CTI Data is a data governance and data management consultancy. The consultants bring deep expertise in modern data engineering, advanced analytics, and AI enablement, designing and building production-grade data and AI systems that support scalable insight and business impact. A Platinum-level Informatica partner with Atlan capabilities, CTI supports enterprises across healthcare and life sciences and higher education. For more information, visit www.ctidata.com.

Media Contact: Dana Madama, [email protected]

SOURCE OneSix