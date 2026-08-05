OneTouchPoint Included in The Partner Marketing Automation Platforms for B2B Landscape, Q3 2026

HARTLAND, Wis., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTouchPoint today announced it has been included among vendors in The Partner Marketing Automation Platforms for B2B Landscape, Q3 2026, an overview of vendors serving the Partner Marketing Automation Platform (PMAP) market.

"Marketing execution has become significantly more complex as organizations balance centralized brand governance with localized execution across growing partner and distributed networks," said Christine Kropp, President of Technology Solutions. "To us, being included in this market overview reflects the category we have been investing in. And it reinforces our commitment to helping enterprise organizations simplify how marketing gets executed."

For OneTouchPoint, the evolution of the PMAP market aligns with the company's Connected Brand Experience™ strategy and its OTP One platform, which helps enterprise organizations govern brand standards, create content at scale, enable localized execution, connect marketing technologies, and measure performance through a connected operating model.

"We've long believed the biggest challenge isn't creating more marketing — it's executing it consistently across every location, partner, and channel," said Casey Rush, Vice President of Marketing at OneTouchPoint. "As organizations continue investing in connected marketing operations, we're focused on helping customers bridge strategy and execution through one integrated platform backed by production, fulfillment, and managed services."

OneTouchPoint also serves several strategic investment areas, including:

Connected brand governance across distributed organizations

Localized marketing execution through a centralized operating model

Integration of technology, production, fulfillment, and managed services to simplify marketing execution

These strategic focus areas reflect OneTouchPoint's product vision and ongoing investments.

To learn more about OTP One and OneTouchPoint's approach to connected brand execution, visit www.1touchpoint.com.

About OneTouchPoint

For OneTouchPoint, that evolution aligns with its Connected Brand Experience™ strategy and the OTP One platform, which helps enterprise organizations govern brand standards, create personalized content at scale, enable localized execution, connect marketing technologies, and measure performance through one connected operating model.

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SOURCE OneTouchPoint, Inc.