OneTouchPoint Introduces the Connected Brand Experience™ platform, Anchored by OTP One and Expanded Enterprise Investment

HARTLAND, Wis., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTouchPoint (OTP), a leader in enterprise marketing execution and brand operations, today announced its Connected Brand Experience™ strategy. This visionary initiative is designed to unify brand management for distributed organizations, anchored by the launch of its enhanced OTP One™ platform and significant investments in its enterprise infrastructure. The strategy marks a pivotal shift for the company, positioning it as the integrated partner for modern brands seeking to eliminate fragmentation and drive performance.

At the core of this strategy is OTP One® (formerly U.Connect), a reimagined platform that connects brand governance, campaign execution, sourcing, fulfillment, and analytics into a single, cohesive ecosystem. As enterprise brands contend with increasing complexity across markets and channels, OTP One delivers a centralized foundation to ensure consistency and streamline execution. The platform empowers organizations to maintain brand integrity, integrate cross-departmental workflows, and access actionable performance insights.

In support of this digital evolution, OneTouchPoint has expanded its physical production and strategic sourcing infrastructure. The company's Hartland, Wisconsin headquarters has seen significant investment in wide-format production, case binding, and high-speed digital capabilities, alongside increased fulfillment capacity. This is complemented by a strengthened sourcing network that provides competitive pricing and quality assurance across a wide range of marketing materials. These operational enhancements ensure that the Connected Brand Experience is not only digitally integrated but also scalable and economically optimized.

"Brand execution has historically been fragmented—disconnected systems, siloed workflows, and inconsistent governance," said Dave Holland, CEO of OneTouchPoint. "The Connected Brand Experience changes that. OTP One provides the unified foundation organizations need today, and our continued investments in infrastructure and integration position us to define the future of enterprise brand operations."

Andy Schultz, President of OneTouchPoint, added, "Our clients are navigating increasing complexity across channels, teams, and systems. They need more than production or technology in isolation—they need integration, visibility, and measurable performance across their entire brand ecosystem. OTP One delivers that unified control today, and our continued evolution ensures we can scale with them. This is about building a smarter operating model for modern brands."

Looking ahead, OneTouchPoint is developing OTP ConnectUX™, an intelligent infrastructure layer that represents the next phase of its Connected Brand Experience strategy. ConnectUX will further integrate marketing execution with supply chain workflows and enterprise systems, promising deeper operational visibility and alignment.

About OneTouchPoint

OneTouchPoint brings technology, services, and data together into a connected brand ecosystem that simplifies complexity and empowers brands to elevate every interaction. Through OTP One®, our unified platform, we integrate brand management, creative automation, production, fulfillment, and analytics into a seamless, scalable solution that helps enterprise and multi-location brands streamline operations, strengthen brand consistency, and deliver impactful experiences across every channel and location.

Guided by our vision for a connected brand experience, OTP provides intelligent tools, modular solutions, and actionable insights that reduce friction, enhance collaboration, and drive measurable results. Leaders in manufacturing, healthcare, insurance, financial services, retail, franchise, and alcohol and beverage rely on OTP for a single point of accountability: one partner, one platform, one connected experience. Learn more at 1touchpoint.com.

SOURCE OneTouchPoint, Inc.