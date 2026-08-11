Onkos Surgical® Announces 1,000th Personalized My3D® Patient-Specific Pelvic Implant Case

Milestone underscores continued adoption of Onkos Surgical's personalized implant design, virtual surgical planning, and 3D anatomic modeling for complex pelvic reconstruction

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Onkos Surgical, a leader in innovative solutions for musculoskeletal oncology and complex orthopaedic conditions, today announced the completion of the 1,000th case utilizing its personalized, 510(k) cleared, My3D® patient-specific pelvic implant platform.

The milestone reflects the impact of innovative 3D printing technology and personalized approaches to orthopaedic cases where anatomy, bone loss, tumor involvement, and revision history benefit from an individualized approach. Through the My3D platform, Onkos Surgical combines collaborative case planning, advanced imaging, 3D anatomic modeling, and patient-specific implant design to support surgeons in planning and executing orthopaedic procedures. The result is world-class delivery times and a commercially competitive personalized pelvis reconstruction platform.

"Reaching the 1,000th personalized My3D pelvic implant case is a meaningful milestone for Onkos and for the surgeons who partner with us on solutions for their patients" said Onkos Founder and CEO, Patrick Treacy. "Our personalized approach is built around understanding each patient's unique anatomy and helping surgeons translate that understanding into a thoughtful reconstruction plan."

Onkos continues to build one of the world's most experienced engineering teams in this field. "Reaching 1,000 My3D Pelvis cases represents more than a milestone, it reflects the knowledge and expertise our engineers have developed through close collaboration with surgeons. The clinical insights gathered from each case continue to strengthen our personalized design process and support future surgeon-led planning sessions," said Onkos Surgical's Director of Patient Solutions, Rick Swanson.

"Pelvic and acetabular reconstruction is an ideal procedure to leverage cutting-edge digital planning and personalized implants," said Jeff Barry, MD, Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Director of the Adult Reconstruction Hip and Knee Fellowship, UCSF Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, San Franciso, CA. "Patient-specific implant solutions can provide surgeons with an important reconstructive option when treating cases where standard approaches may not provide an adequate treatment to address the patient's anatomy or reconstruction goals. This product is the future of acetabular revision surgery, available now."

This milestone builds on Onkos Surgical's broader personalized solutions portfolio, which is designed to help surgeons evaluate patient-specific options when planning reconstruction solutions for their patients . The company continues to invest in technologies that bring together preoperative planning, anatomic modeling, implant design, and workflow optimization for complex orthopaedic care.

About Onkos Surgical

Onkos Surgical is a leader in innovative solutions for oncology and complex orthopaedic conditions. With our novel product portfolio, surgeons are better informed about patient-specific clinical challenges and can plan and implement more precise reconstructions. Our personalized approach supports improved patient outcomes and experiences using the latest innovations in virtual surgical planning, 3D anatomic modeling and printing, implant design, and workflow optimization. More than 350 of the leading academic medical institutions in the US choose Onkos for their complex revision and tumor orthopaedic cases. For more information on Onkos Surgical and its products and services, please visit www.onkossurgical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "future," "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "potential," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions and current expectations but are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the possibility that post-market clinical results may be inconsistent with the in-vitro preclinical test results. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements included are made only on the date of this release. The company assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.

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Onkos Surgical

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SOURCE Onkos Surgical