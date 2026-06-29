Onkos Surgical® Announces 500th NanoCept® Case Utilizing ELEOS™ Limb Salvage System

Milestone highlights continued adoption of antibacterial implant technology in complex orthopaedic procedures

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Onkos Surgical, a leader in innovative solutions for musculoskeletal oncology and complex orthopaedic conditions, today announced the completion of the 500th case utilizing its NanoCept® Antibacterial Technology on the ELEOS™ Limb Salvage System.

Since receiving De Novo authorization in 2024, NanoCept Antibacterial Technology has been adopted by surgeons treating complex orthopaedic oncology and revision cases, where patient and procedural factors may elevate the risk of bacterial contamination. NanoCept is an antibacterial implant coating technology intended to mitigate bacterial contamination on the implant surface prior to implantation.

The milestone case was performed in Plano, TX by Dr. Cyrus Abbaschian, highlighting the continued integration of NanoCept into the ELEOS system across a growing number of institutions.

"Reaching the 500th NanoCept case is a meaningful milestone, not just for the technology, but for the patients we treat," said Dr. Abbaschian. "In complex orthopaedic oncology and revision procedures, every step we take to help mitigate bacterial contamination matters. Having NanoCept integrated into the ELEOS system provides a sophisticated tool for successfully managing these cases."

The ELEOS Limb Salvage System is designed to support surgeons in addressing complex bone loss and reconstruction challenges, with NanoCept offering an additional option to address bacterial contamination as part of a broader intraoperative protocol.

"The completion of our 500th NanoCept case with the ELEOS system reflects the growing adoption of this technology among surgeons treating some of the most complex orthopaedic conditions," said Patrick Treacy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Onkos Surgical. "Since our De Novo authorization, our focus has been on expanding access to NanoCept in a thoughtful, evidence-driven way. We are proud to support surgeons like Dr. Abbaschian as they continue to advance patient care in this demanding field."

This milestone follows recent advancements in the NanoCept platform, including expanded availability across additional ELEOS components and materials, reinforcing Onkos Surgical's commitment to delivering integrated solutions designed specifically for musculoskeletal oncology and complex orthopaedic procedures.

About Onkos Surgical

Onkos Surgical is a leader in innovative solutions for complex orthopaedic conditions. With our novel product portfolio, surgeons are better informed about patient-specific clinical challenges and can plan and implement more precise reconstructions. Our personalized approach supports improved patient outcomes and experiences using the latest innovations in antibacterial implant coatings, virtual surgical planning, 3D anatomic modeling and printing, implant design, and workflow optimization. More than 350 of the leading academic medical institutions in the US choose Onkos for their complex revision and tumor orthopaedic cases. The effectiveness of NanoCept Technology has not been shown in human clinical trials to prevent or reduce infection rates. For more information on Onkos Surgical and its products and services, please visit www.onkossurgical.com.

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SOURCE Onkos Surgical