Online grocery market size in India to grow by USD 7,417.46 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by rapid growth in m-commerce - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online grocery market in India is expected to grow by USD 7,417.46 million between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.33% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rapid growth in m-commerce. The market is witnessing an increase in the demand for mobile-based services or m-commerce. This can be attributed to the high penetration of smartphones in India. Mobile applications have increased the convenience of shopping. Popular e-commerce players such as Amazon have switched from e-commerce to the m-commerce channel or operate through both mediums. Also, a majority of the population relies solely on smartphones for Internet access due to the increased number of mobile subscriptions. This has motivated offline stores and e-commerce players to switch to these platforms. All these factors are driving the growth of the market. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology- Download a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Grocery Market in India 2023-2027

Online Grocery Market in India: Key Trend

The growth in demand for functional foods and beverages is identified as the key trend in the market. Consumers in India are becoming more health conscious and are opting for food and beverage products that have various functional benefits. Also, the number of consumers indulging in fitness activities is increasing in the country. This has driven vendors in the market to offer new products on their e-commerce platforms that are rich in nutrients and antioxidants and cater to the changing demands of consumers. Besides, e-commerce companies are partnering with local and international brands and making such products available to consumers through their online platforms. All these factors are expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Online Grocery Market in India: Major Challenge

The huge competition from offline retail stores will challenge the growth of the market. Market vendors face competition from unorganized grocery retailers that mostly establish their shops in residential areas. These retailers provide various offers, services, and discounts to their customers. They also provide the option of exchanging products that do not meet customers' expectations and provide free doorstep delivery. Hence, online grocery delivery service players find it difficult to compete with such players. Moreover, several offline retailers are switching to omnichannel retail strategies to compete with e-commerce players. They offer grocery ordering services through mobile apps and phone calls. Such factors are hindering the growth of the online grocery market in India.

In addition to the forecast, the report also highlights the key opportunities by analyzing drivers, trends, and challenges for the market. - Download a sample now!

Some of the key Online Grocery Market Players in India:

The online grocery market in India is fragmented due to the presence of numerous global and regional vendors. Vendors compete based on numerous factors, including price, quality, innovation, service, reputation, distribution networks, and promotional campaigns. The intense competition between the vendors and a decline in profit margins are significant risk factors for vendors. New product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and business expansion are some of the key strategies adopted by vendors. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Amazon.com Inc.

B.L. Agro Industries Ltd.

Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd.

Brisam Retail Pvt. Ltd.

Dookan Technologies s.r.o

Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd.

Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.

Flora foods

Fresh to Home

Heritage Foods Ltd.

Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt. Ltd.

One97 Communications Ltd.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

RP Sanjiv Goenka Group

Satvika Bio Foods India Pvt. Ltd.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Online Grocery Market In India: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the online grocery market in India by product (food products and non-food products) and type (online and cash on delivery).

The market growth in the food products segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increased consumer preference for online retail channels over brick-and-mortar stores for shopping for food products. In addition, the presence of various leading global packaged food and beverage producers, such as Nestle S.A (Nestle), PepsiCo Inc (PepsiCo), Mars Inc. (Mars), Coca-Cola Co (Coca-Cola), and several others, drive the growth of the segment.

For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

The online grocery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.14% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 740.88 billion. The market is segmented by product (food products and non-food products), type (one-time customers and subscribers), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The online delivery services market is forecast to increase by USD 652.45 billion at a CAGR of 19.43% between 2022 and 2027. The market is segmented by end-user (individuals and others), product (food and non-food products), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Online Grocery Market in India: Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.33% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7417.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.4 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Avenue Ecommerce Ltd., B.L. Agro Industries Ltd., Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd., Brisam Retail Pvt. Ltd., Dookan Technologies s.r.o, Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd., Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd., Flora foods, Fresh to Home, GFOI retail Pvt. Ltd., Heritage Foods Ltd., Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt. Ltd., One97 Communications Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, Satvika Bio Foods India Pvt. Ltd., SPAR Group Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Zepto Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Chart on India : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on India : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Online grocery market in India 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Online grocery market in India 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Food products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Food products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Food products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Food products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Food products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Non-food products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Non-food products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Non-food products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Non-food products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Non-food products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 39: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 43: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cash on delivery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Cash on delivery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Cash on delivery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Cash on delivery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Cash on delivery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 53: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 54: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 55: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 56: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 57: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 58: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 59: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 60: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 63: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Avenue Ecommerce Ltd.

Exhibit 65: Avenue Ecommerce Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Avenue Ecommerce Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 67: Avenue Ecommerce Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 70: Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 Dookan Technologies s.r.o

Exhibit 71: Dookan Technologies s.r.o - Overview



Exhibit 72: Dookan Technologies s.r.o - Product / Service



Exhibit 73: Dookan Technologies s.r.o - Key offerings

11.7 Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 76: Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 79: Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.9 Fresh to Home

Exhibit 80: Fresh to Home - Overview



Exhibit 81: Fresh to Home - Product / Service



Exhibit 82: Fresh to Home - Key offerings

11.10 GFOI retail Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 83: GFOI retail Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 84: GFOI retail Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 85: GFOI retail Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 86: Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 88: Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 One97 Communications Ltd.

Exhibit 89: One97 Communications Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: One97 Communications Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: One97 Communications Ltd. - Key offerings

11.13 Reliance Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11.14 RP Sanjiv Goenka Group

Sanjiv Goenka Group Exhibit 97: RP Sanjiv Goenka Group - Overview



Exhibit 98: RP Sanjiv Goenka Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: RP Sanjiv Goenka Group - Key news



Exhibit 100: RP Sanjiv Goenka Group - Key offerings

11.15 SPAR Group Inc.

Exhibit 101: SPAR Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: SPAR Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: SPAR Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: SPAR Group Inc. - Segment focus

11.16 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.17 Zepto

Exhibit 109: Zepto - Overview



Exhibit 110: Zepto - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Zepto - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 112: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 113: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 114: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 115: Research methodology



Exhibit 116: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 117: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 118: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio