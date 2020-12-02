Online Lending Resource, goldclip™, forms exclusive partnership with online equipment marketplace, Machinery Marketplace

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, goldclip™, an online business lending resource, announced an exclusive finance partnership with Machinery Marketplace, an online equipment marketplace platform. As the platform continued to grow its equipment listings and user base, a fast and reliable finance partner was needed to provide customers with additional flexibility at the point of purchase. The partnership with goldclip will now offer Machinery Marketplace customers quick and easy access to financing for their next online equipment purchase.

The recent surge in online marketplaces has given business owners more options than ever before when shopping for heavy equipment and machinery. However, often times shoppers with budget constraints aren't offered any financing options at checkout. Forming this partnership with goldclip will allow Machinery Marketplace customers to conveniently inquire about financing online where they once couldn't before. This service will enable the marketplace to become a one-stop shop, allowing business owners to explore financing options as a part of the purchasing process, often times without leaving the marketplace.

Machinery Marketplace is the second online platform to partner with goldclip, as the company has been featured as a finance partner to the online marketplace, Mascus, since July 2020. In the next several months, goldclip will continue to grow its online presence by expanding its services to additional online equipment marketplaces.

About goldclip

goldclip™ specializes in the B2B online lending industry. As heavy equipment transactions continue to move and grow online, we aim to streamline the buying and selling process for borrowers and vendors. goldclip™ addresses the need for fast and easy access to capital, functioning as a valuable resource to businesses when they need funding the most. To learn more visit https://goldclipcapital.com/.

About Machinery Marketplace

Machinery Marketplace's mission is to provide equipment purchasers with more options and sellers with more sales leads. Machinery Marketplace provides thousands of buyers an easy way to find heavy equipment online by using its advanced equipment search function (with map), equipment detail page, equipment catalog, and buyer inquiry tool. The platform also provides sellers with several tools such as dealership management, equipment listing, lead reports, buyer inquiry subscription, with more to follow. Our goal is to provide the best trading platform to the heavy equipment transaction industry.

SOURCE goldclip

Related Links

https://goldclipcapital.com/

