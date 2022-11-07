Online Therapy Services Market to grow by USD 9.31 Bn by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with 7 Cups of Tea Co., American Well Corp., ReGain - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online therapy services market is expected to grow by USD 9.31 billion at a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Therapy Services Market 2022-2026

Online Therapy Services Market- Vendor Analysis

The global online therapy services market is characterized by the presence of numerous large, medium, and small manufacturers. While most of the smaller businesses are concentrated in the regional markets, most large and established players have substantial sales and distribution networks around the world. Vendors compete based on factors like price, quality of service, grade, distribution, and brand recognition. Players operate in a highly competitive market.

The market is dominated by global vendors such as 7 Cups of Tea Co., American Well Corp., BreakThrough Counseling Services, Calmerry, CareMe Health, Cerebral Inc., CRN Solutions AB Corp., DocVita Inc., Felicity, Heart It Out, HopeQure Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Manochikitsa Online Counseling & Therapy, Mind Voyage, Priory, ReGain, TALKSPACE INC, TalktoAngel, Teladoc Health Inc., ThriveTalk, and Thriveworks Counseling.

Online Therapy Services Market Vendors Offerings:

7 Cups of Tea Co.: The company offers online therapy services such as online therapy for depression, anxiety, relationships, LGBTQ+, and more.

American Well Corp.: The company offers online therapy services such as virtual counseling for anxiety, stress management, LGBTQ counseling, OCD, and others.

Calmerry: The company offers online therapy services such as online therapy for panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Cerebral Inc.: The company offers online therapy services for coping with anxiety, depression, and insomnia.

ReGain: The company offers online therapy services such as marriage therapy, mindfulness therapy, family therapy, psychodynamic therapy, and narrative therapy.

Online Therapy Services Market - Segmentation Analysis

The market analysis is done on the basis of regional distribution helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period from 2021-2026. The online therapy services market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW).

By Application

Residential use



During the anticipated period, there will be a significant increase in the market share of online treatment services for residential usage. Patients who receive residential treatment spend six to twelve months living in a setup resembling a home. Residential behavioral online therapy services limit client contact with the outside world and regular social interactions. People are given access to an integrated wellness strategy.





Residential online therapy services offer complete detoxification and involve the patient in recuperative activities like exercise, sports, music, and art. The expansion in residential applications of online therapy services will boost the segment's growth.



commercial

By Geography

North America



North America will account for 42% of market growth. The United States is the most important market in North America for internet therapeutic services. The market in this region will expand more quicker than the market in other regions. The increased awareness of the value of online therapy services would aid in the expansion of the online therapy services market in North America.

will account for 42% of market growth. is the most important market in for internet therapeutic services. The market in this region will expand more quicker than the market in other regions. The increased awareness of the value of online therapy services would aid in the expansion of the online therapy services market in .

Europe



Asia



Rest of World (ROW)

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global online therapy services industry by value?

What will be the size of the global online therapy services industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global online therapy services industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global online therapy services market?

The online therapy services market research report presents critical information and factual data about the online therapy services industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the online therapy services market study.

The product range of the online therapy services industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the online therapy services market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

Online Therapy Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.7% Market growth 2022-2026 $9.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 27.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 7 Cups of Tea Co., American Well Corp., BreakThrough Counseling Services, Calmerry, CareMe Health, Cerebral Inc., CRN Solutions AB Corp., DocVita Inc., Felicity, Heart It Out, HopeQure Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Manochikitsa Online Counseling & Therapy, Mind Voyage, Priory, ReGain, TALKSPACE INC, TalktoAngel, Teladoc Health Inc., ThriveTalk, and Thriveworks Counseling Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Residential use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Residential use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Residential use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Residential use - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Residential use - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 7 Cups of Tea Co.

Exhibit 85: 7 Cups of Tea Co. - Overview



Exhibit 86: 7 Cups of Tea Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: 7 Cups of Tea Co. - Key offerings

10.4 American Well Corp.

Exhibit 88: American Well Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 89: American Well Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: American Well Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 BreakThrough Counseling Services

Exhibit 91: BreakThrough Counseling Services - Overview



Exhibit 92: BreakThrough Counseling Services - Product / Service



Exhibit 93: BreakThrough Counseling Services - Key offerings

10.6 Calmerry

Exhibit 94: Calmerry - Overview



Exhibit 95: Calmerry - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Calmerry - Key offerings

10.7 Cerebral Inc.

Exhibit 97: Cerebral Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Cerebral Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Cerebral Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 ReGain

Exhibit 100: ReGain - Overview



Exhibit 101: ReGain - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: ReGain - Key offerings

10.9 TALKSPACE INC

Exhibit 103: TALKSPACE INC - Overview



Exhibit 104: TALKSPACE INC - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: TALKSPACE INC - Key offerings

10.10 Teladoc Health Inc.

Exhibit 106: Teladoc Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Teladoc Health Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Teladoc Health Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Teladoc Health Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 ThriveTalk

Exhibit 110: ThriveTalk - Overview



Exhibit 111: ThriveTalk - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: ThriveTalk - Key offerings

10.12 Thriveworks Counseling

Exhibit 113: Thriveworks Counseling - Overview



Exhibit 114: Thriveworks Counseling - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Thriveworks Counseling - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 116: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 117: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 118: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 119: Research methodology



Exhibit 120: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 121: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 122: List of abbreviations

