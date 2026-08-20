Only 11% of Gen Z Say Brands Really Understand Them, Putting Loyalty at Risk, New Rival Technologies Study Finds

Apple, Nike and Costco/Kirkland top the list as new research reveals what drives Gen Z brand loyalty

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Only 11% of Gen Z consumers say brands understand them "really well," a disconnect that could have significant implications for loyalty, according to new research from Rival Technologies. The study of 903 Gen Z consumers across the United States and Canada found that those who feel understood are roughly nine times more likely to be unconditionally loyal to a brand than those who feel misunderstood: 45% vs 5%.

Rival Technologies study on Gen Z loyalty

The research points to a significant challenge for brands: widespread indifference. When asked how brand messaging makes them feel, 64.5% selected a disengaged response such as "Meh" or "I don't care." That compares with 41.6% who selected a positive response and 29.7% who selected a negative response.

The study also uncovered several findings about what drives Gen Z loyalty:

Gen Z can be loyal. Sixty-four percent said they stick with a brand they like rather than switch based on price or try something new.

Sixty-four percent said they stick with a brand they like rather than switch based on price or try something new. Influencers rank last for loyalty. Despite brands' investment in creator marketing, influencer recommendations ranked last among the loyalty drivers measured, cited by 9% of participants.

Despite brands' investment in creator marketing, influencer recommendations ranked last among the loyalty drivers measured, cited by 9% of participants. Price, value and quality come first. Price and value (82%) and product quality (80%) far outranked alignment with personal values (36%) as factors that influence loyalty.

Price and value (82%) and product quality (80%) far outranked alignment with personal values (36%) as factors that influence loyalty. U.S. Gen Z consumers are more likely to feel understood. Gen Z consumers in the United States were nearly three times as likely as those in Canada to say brands understand them "really well" (17% compared with 6%) and about twice as likely to be unconditionally loyal.

Gen Z consumers in the United States were nearly three times as likely as those in Canada to say brands understand them "really well" (17% compared with 6%) and about twice as likely to be unconditionally loyal. Negative reactions increase with age. Negative reactions to brand messaging rose from 22% among 18- to 20-year-olds to 34% among 25- to 29-year-olds, while disengagement remained high across every age group.

Apple and Nike top Gen Z's most loyal brands

When asked to name a brand they are loyal to and would recommend without hesitation, participants named a wide range of brands. The 12 most-mentioned were:

1. Apple

2. Nike

3. Costco, including its Kirkland private label

4. Adidas

5. Samsung

6. Amazon

7. Lululemon

8. CeraVe

9. Starbucks, Uniqlo, Dove, Walmart (tied)

Apple, Nike and Costco were named more often as the next nine brands combined.

"Brands put a lot of effort into earning Gen Z's loyalty, but these findings show how closely loyalty is tied to whether people feel understood," said Paula Catoira, chief marketing officer at Rival Group. "If you want to understand this generation, you have to engage them in ways that let them tell you what matters to them, in the moment and in their own words. Giving Gen Z more ways to share the context behind their choices can help brands get beyond assumptions and see what is actually shaping their decisions."

Several solutions from Rival Technologies help brand marketers track Gen Z preferences, motivations and emotions. Emerging Consumer Index is a syndicated research program covering Gen Z and millennial consumers in the U.S. and Canada and refreshed every two weeks. Rival's insight communities also give brands an ongoing way to hear from specific audiences as attitudes and behaviors change.

The study was conducted in July 2026 using Rival's AI-accelerated, mobile-first, conversational research platform among 903 Gen Z participants across the U.S. and Canada, drawn from Rival's proprietary panels.

Download the full report: https://www.rivaltech.com/gen-z-brand-loyalty

About Rival Technologies

Rival Technologies is a research technology company redefining how brands understand people. As a pioneer in conversational research, Rival's AI-driven, mobile-first platform transforms traditional surveys into engaging, chat-like experiences that reflect how people communicate today. By blending quant, qual and video in a single conversational flow, Rival helps global brands like Cash App, ŌURA, Carnival Corporation and Warner Bros. Discovery capture richer insights, increase response rates and move from data to confident decisions faster. Part of Rival Group, Rival Technologies was named to the Top 10 Most Innovative Technology Suppliers in Greenbook's 2025 GRIT report. Learn more at rivaltech.com.

Media contact: Marie Melsheimer, [email protected], +1-541-815-3951

SOURCE Rival Technologies