OnPoint Community Credit Union Celebrates New Vancouver Waterfront Branch

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Community Credit Union will host a community celebration marking the opening of its Vancouver Waterfront branch on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

OnPoint's event comes just over one year after thousands of people attended the grand opening for the Vancouver Waterfront development. Since then, the area has seen continued growth, adding wineries and restaurants. The new branch will broaden the scope of services available to those working and living in the area.

Grand Opening Event Details: WHAT: Community celebration and open house for OnPoint Community Credit Union's new waterfront branch featuring giveaways, a food truck, new member enrollment and a check presentation to local nonprofit Innovative Services.



WHO: OnPoint leaders and employees, the public, OnPoint members, neighboring businesses and individuals, and local supporters, as well as Gramor Development leadership who is leading the waterfront revitalization effort.



WHEN: Saturday, December 7, 2019

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.



WHERE: 611 W. Columbia Way Vancouver, WA 98660

OnPoint will make a $2,500 donation to Innovative Services, which serves children and adults with disabilities, as well as low-income children and families. OnPoint chose Innovative Services for the donation because of the quality of its programs and its mission to build self-reliant children and adults. Services include:

Employment opportunities and job training for individuals with developmental disabilities

Janitorial services that serve as a community rehabilitation program for people with disabilities or other disadvantages

Pediatric therapy and early intervention for special needs children

Early learning and childcare programs, including free preschool for eligible children

OnPoint's donation will support Innovative Service's growing pediatric speech therapy program, which serves 80 children per month.

Media Availability: OnPoint's check presentation will take place at 10:15 a.m. and interview opportunities are available from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with the individuals listed below. Please call Shannon Berg at 503-347-8822 if you plan to attend.

OnPoint's SW Washington Area Manager, Amy Reeves

Manager, OnPoint's Branch Operations Supervisor, April Weissert

Gramor Development President, Barry Cain

Innovative Services representatives

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving more than 385,000 members and with assets of $6.1 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 13 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

