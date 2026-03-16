OnPoint Community Credit Union Welcomes Lisa White as Chief Financial Officer

White will lead the credit union's financial strategy and support long-term stability for members

PORTLAND, Ore., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Community Credit Union has hired finance executive Lisa White to serve as senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), following an extensive national search. White, a certified public accountant, joins the executive team of the largest credit union headquartered in Oregon, serving more than 633,000 members with $9.5 billion in assets.

Lisa White, Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union

"Lisa brings the right combination of demonstrated financial leadership and alignment with OnPoint's values to the CFO role," said Rob Stuart, president and chief executive officer of OnPoint Community Credit Union. "Her experience and perspective will help us continue to grow responsibly while staying focused on what matters most: serving our members and communities."

White will lead the credit union's financial strategy and operations to support long-term stability and deliver value to OnPoint members. She has more than 20 years of finance and accounting leadership experience.

"I'm excited to join OnPoint and be part of a credit union that prioritizes the financial well-being of its members in everything it does," White said. "That focus, including OnPoint's commitment to education and community investment, aligns closely with my approach to leadership. I look forward to working with the executive team to support the credit union's financial strength and continued growth."

White previously worked at Columbia Bank (formerly Umpqua Bank) for nearly 15 years in senior finance and accounting leadership roles. She most recently served as its executive vice president, principal accounting officer and corporate controller. She previously served as an audit manager at Deloitte and is a certified public accountant with a master's degree in professional accountancy from Montana State University.

In addition to her professional background, White has a strong track record of community service. She has served as a board member, treasurer and secretary for Girls on the Run of Greater Oregon since 2020, providing financial oversight for the nonprofit. White also volunteered as a coach with the organization for nearly a decade, mentoring elementary school girls and supporting programs that build confidence, character and lifelong skills through physical activity.

White will succeed Jim Hunt, who served as OnPoint's senior vice president and CFO since 2009. During his tenure, Hunt helped steward OnPoint's significant growth to nearly $10 billion in assets and supported major strategic initiatives, including its 20 in-store branch expansion with Fred Meyer in 2021. Hunt will remain with the credit union through early April to support a smooth transition ahead of his retirement.

The OnPoint executive team includes the following members:

Rob Stuart, President/Chief Executive Officer

Jennifer Anderson-Kapke, Senior Vice President/Chief Compliance Officer

Jason Buchanan, Senior Vice President/Chief Credit Officer

Stephen Cantrell, Senior Vice President/Chief Risk Officer

Tim Clevenger, Senior Vice President/Chief Marketing Officer

Patty Groman, Senior Vice President/Chief People Officer

Bob Harding, Senior Vice President/Chief Commercial Officer

Damian Laviolette, Senior Vice President/Chief Information Officer

Tory McVay, Senior Vice President/Chief Retail Officer

Wendy Beth Oliver, Senior Vice President/Chief Legal Officer

Lisa White, Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer

About OnPoint Community Credit Union

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union headquartered in Oregon, with assets of over $9.5 billion and serving more than 633,000 members throughout Oregon and southwest Washington. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and who lives, works, worships, or attends school in one of four Washington counties (Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, and Skamania), and their immediate family members. OnPoint Community Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). More information is available at onpointcu.com.

SOURCE OnPoint Community Credit Union