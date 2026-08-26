Ontario International Airport receives its largest-ever VALE grant to expand clean-energy infrastructure

ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) has been awarded nearly $4.15 million from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to expand its clean-energy infrastructure, the airport's third – and largest – federal Voluntary Airport Low Emissions (VALE) grant in as many years.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) has received its largest-ever VALE grant to support clean-energy infrastructure.

The $4,147,752 grant will cover 75% of the $5.53 million cost of installing electric ground support equipment (eGSE) charging infrastructure at Terminals 2 and 4. The project will support electric-powered equipment used to service aircraft on the ground, reducing reliance on conventional fuel-powered equipment and associated emissions.

"This latest investment by the FAA is a tremendous vote of confidence in the work we are doing to build a more sustainable Ontario International Airport," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "Three VALE grants in three years represents meaningful progress, and this latest award will allow us and our airline partners to continue reducing emissions while investing in the infrastructure ONT will need for the future."

The VALE program helps commercial airports meet their air-quality responsibilities by funding eligible projects that reduce emissions. ONT's latest award follows previous VALE grants supporting the airport's ground power unit (GPU) and pre-conditioned air (PCAir) projects. These investments reduce the need for aircraft and ground equipment to burn fuel while parked at the terminal, supporting cleaner and more efficient airport operations.

The latest grant represents the federal government's full 75% eligible share of the eGSE charger project. A competitive procurement process resulted in a successful bid significantly below the airport's original project estimate, further reducing the local financial commitment required to complete the improvements.

"This is exactly the kind of strategic partnership that allows us to make significant infrastructure improvements while being responsible stewards of airport resources," Elkadi said.

About Ontario International Airport

Ranked as the second most popular mid-sized airport by J.D. Power, Ontario International Airport (ONT) serves more than 7 million passengers per year and offers nonstop service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. ONT is owned and operated by the Ontario International Airport Authority, a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the San Bernardino County. More information is available at flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X and Instagram

Media Contact: Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport