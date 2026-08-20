Ontario Councilmember Debra Porada appointed to Ontario International Airport Authority Board

ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario City Councilmember Debra Porada has been appointed to the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners, bringing decades of public service and community leadership to the governing body overseeing the popular Southern California gateway.

The Ontario City Council approved Porada's appointment Tuesday. She replaces Alan D. Wapner, who recently resigned from the OIAA Board.

New OIAA Commissioner Debra Porada.

Porada has served on the Ontario City Council since 2008 and was reelected in 2024 to represent the city's 1st District. A resident of Ontario for 45 years, she has made economic development, job creation and public safety central priorities throughout her public service.

"Ontario International Airport is one of our region's greatest assets, and I am honored to have the opportunity to serve on the Airport Authority Board," Porada said. "ONT's remarkable growth under local control has created jobs, expanded opportunities for travelers and businesses and strengthened our economy. I look forward to working with my fellow Commissioners and the airport team to build on that success and help ensure that ONT continues to serve our community and region for generations to come."

In addition to her new OIAA role, Porada serves on the Water Facilities Authority Board, is a regional Policy Committee member for the Inland Empire Utilities Agency and is past president of the California League of Cities, Inland Empire Division.

Prior to her election to the City Council, Porada served as an elected member of the Ontario-Montclair School Board and an appointed member of the Ontario Planning Commission. Her extensive record of civic involvement also includes service on the Ontario Community Block Grant Committee, as a San Bernardino County Museum Commissioner and on the Ontario-Montclair School District Measure "T" Oversight Committee.

Porada also has been active with numerous community and nonprofit organizations, including Ontario Kiwanis and the Ontario Heritage Society, and was a founding member of Ontario's Kids Come First Clinic. She has served as president of the California League of Cities Inland Empire Division and currently represents the City in a variety of regional and community capacities.

A registered nurse with more than 39 years of professional experience, Porada earned an associate degree in science from Citrus College and a bachelor's degree in nursing from California State University, Los Angeles. Her honors include the Ontario Chamber of Commerce Leadership Award.

Porada joins the OIAA Board as ONT approaches the 10th anniversary of its return to local ownership on November 1. Since the transfer of the airport from Los Angeles World Airports in 2016, ONT has experienced dramatic passenger growth, expanded its domestic and international air service and made significant investments in facilities, infrastructure and the customer experience.

About Ontario International Airport

Ranked as the second most popular mid-sized airport by J.D. Power, Ontario International Airport (ONT) serves more than 7 million passengers per year and offers nonstop service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. ONT is owned and operated by the Ontario International Airport Authority, a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the San Bernardino County. More information is available at flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X and Instagram

Media Contact: Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport