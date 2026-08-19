Onterris, Inc. (ONT) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

Onterris reported Q2 revenue of $186.7 million, roughly 6% to 7% below consensus, and shares fell approximately 18% on August 5, 2026. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of ONT investors.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Onterris, Inc. (NYSE: ONT) shares fell approximately 17.5% to 18% on August 5, 2026, after the Company reported second quarter revenue of $186.7 million -- down 20.4% year over year and roughly 6% to 7% short of Street consensus. Investors who lost money on ONT are encouraged to submit their losses for review now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Alongside the miss, Onterris reduced full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $740 million to $790 million. The prior range, reiterated as recently as the Company's May 6, 2026 quarterly release, was $840 million to $900 million -- a reduction of approximately $105 million at the midpoint. The Company also disclosed a Board strategic review.

Analyst reaction followed the report. Bank of America downgraded the stock, citing deregulation and execution risks. Reported profitability figures diverged across outlets, with several citing diluted earnings of $0.04 per share against consensus of approximately $0.09.

Shareholders who purchased ONT and suffered a loss may request a free case evaluation here or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ONT Investigation

Q: How much did ONT stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 17.5% to 18% on August 5, 2026, after Onterris reported Q2 revenue of $186.7 million and cut full-year guidance to $740-$790 million from $840-$900 million. Investors who purchased shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: What is the ONT securities investigation about? A: A securities investigation is pending concerning whether Onterris, Inc. (NYSE: ONT) made materially false or misleading statements regarding its business outlook, customer demand, and expected revenue performance. Shares fell approximately 18% after the Company disclosed a revenue shortfall and reduced its full-year guidance, causing losses for investors.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ONT investigation? A: Investors who purchased ONT stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do ONT investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my ONT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ONT and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP