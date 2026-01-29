ONYX Announces Launch of New and Vastly Improved RX32 32" Dual-Head Ride-On Floor Scrubber

Best-in-Class Performance, Productivity, and Value for Large-Area Cleaning

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing the persistent demand for efficient and powerful cleaning solutions in large facilities, ONYX Systems, LLC announces the launch of its new RX32 Ride-On Floor Scrubber. This advanced equipment sets a new benchmark in the 32-inch ride-on scrubber category, engineered to deliver exceptional cleaning power, productivity, and value. To explore the full capabilities of the RX32 and learn how it can transform your facility's cleaning operations, visit https://www.onyxsolutions.com.

Engineered for deep-cleaning performance in large facilities, the RX32 features a heavy-duty dual-head 32-inch cleaning path and is powered by a robust 650W front drive motor. This design delivers the speed, strength, and reliability required in demanding environments. With a rugged cast aluminum cleaning head, best-in-class solution and recovery tank capacities, and a cleaning productivity rate of up to 56,000 square feet per hour, the RX32 makes large-area commercial floor care faster, more efficient, and easier.

"The new RX32 represents a major leap forward in ride-on scrubber performance and value," said Stuart Proctor, Marketing VP. "We focused on improving productivity, ease of use, and durability—while delivering a best-in-class specification at a highly competitive price point."

Enhanced Cleaning Productivity

The RX32 Ride-On Floor Scrubber incorporates several features designed to optimize operational efficiency and user experience:

Exceptional Maneuverability: A 90-degree turning radius and variable drive speed deliver outstanding agility, even in tight or congested spaces.

Illuminates the cleaning path and work area for improved visibility and cleaning accuracy. Superior Productivity: Best-in-class solution and recovery tank capacities enable longer runtimes between refills and drains.

User-friendly control panel with clear button layout and real-time battery charge indicator simplifies operation. Effortless Operation: Simple drive and brake pedals with variable speed control enhance operator confidence and comfort.

Easily swap brushes or pads to match different floor types and cleaning requirements. Integrated Pressure Washing Gun: Delivers 60 PSI for spot cleaning floors and rinsing the recovery tank.

Convenient charging without the need for external equipment. ECO Mode: Extends runtime by reducing vacuum motor output when full power is not required.

Easily selectable pressure settings optimize cleaning performance and battery efficiency. Fast Drain System: Large drain port enables rapid emptying of the recovery tank.

Versatile Application

The RX32 is compatible with a wide range of brushes and pads in varying stiffness levels, making it ideal for virtually any facility type. From hotels, hospitals, and schools to shopping malls, campuses, transit hubs, warehouses, distribution centers, and industrial complexes, the RX32 delivers consistent results, high cleaning productivity, and dependable performance.

With the launch of the RX32, ONYX continues its commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance floor care equipment solutions that help facilities cleaners and building service contractors clean smarter, faster, and more efficiently.

Media Contact:

Stuart Proctor, VP of Marketing, ONYX

[email protected]

About ONYX Based in North Carolina, ONYX is a cutting-edge manufacturer of floor scrubbers, burnishers and concrete polishers, dedicated to enhancing productivity and maximizing cost savings through innovative, high-performance cleaning, and advanced polishing technology. With a commitment to innovation, ONYX is at the forefront of eco-friendly technology. Our mission is to deliver fast, simple, reliable products that empower you to become your best.

For more information contact us at: https://www.onyxsolutions.com/contact-onyx

