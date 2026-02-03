ONYX Unveils DX15 Scrubber: 15-Inch Power in Tight Spaces

Compact Design. Lithium Power. Big Results.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In environments where every inch matters, ONYX introduces the DX15 walk-behind floor scrubber, engineered to deliver professional-grade cleaning power in tight commercial spaces. The DX15 is now in stock and available to purchase through ONYX approved distribution partners. This redesigned, next-generation machine sets a new benchmark for compact commercial cleaning, offering a solution for facilities with limited storage and demanding efficiency requirements. For detailed information on the DX15, visit https://www.onyxsolutions.com/shop/dx15-battery-autoscrubber-15-in-74913.

Lithium Battery Powered DX15 Compact storage with fold-forward handle.

Smarter Design, Easier Ownership

The DX15 is designed for optimal functionality and convenience. Its standout innovation is a fold-forward, nesting handle that collapses tightly against the machine, simplifying transport and storage in small closets, back rooms, or service vehicles. This space-saving design is ideal for operations where efficiency and compact footprints are critical.

Operators benefit from the DX15 's intuitive design, featuring simple controls, ergonomic geometry, and excellent balance. A 15-inch working width, pivoting brush head, and precision water control enable aggressive yet smooth cleaning, reaching right up to edges and fixtures with minimal effort. An onboard LED headlight enhances visibility and safety, making the DX15 easy to use for all experience levels.

"The DX15 delivers best-in-class value. Its unique fold-forward, nesting handle and user-friendly controls make storage easy and operation intuitive for all", said Stuart Proctor, Marketing VP. "Customers will find it efficient, powerful, and a joy to own, maximizing cleaning potential from small retail to commercial kitchens."

Lithium Power for Consistent Performance

At the core of the DX15 is a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery, providing consistent, full power from start to finish without voltage drop or performance fade. This advanced battery technology ensures long run times, fast charging, lighter overall machine weight, and exceptional battery longevity, ensuring the DX15 is always ready for demanding tasks.

Key Features

Foldable, Nesting Handle: Collapses tightly for easy transport and storage in very small spaces.

Collapses tightly for easy transport and storage in very small spaces. Ergonomic Handle Geometry: Adjustable height to accommodate operators of different sizes.

Adjustable height to accommodate operators of different sizes. Simple Operation: Intuitive controls and excellent maneuverability.

Intuitive controls and excellent maneuverability. Precision Water Control: Mechanical ball valve allows easy adjustment from the operator position.

Mechanical ball valve allows easy adjustment from the operator position. Pivoting Brush Head: Innovative, spring-loaded design ensures consistent, flush floor contact.

Innovative, spring-loaded design ensures consistent, flush floor contact. Floating Head Skirt: Eliminates wall and fixture splatter.

Eliminates wall and fixture splatter. Easy Rock-Back Design: Optimized balance allows a single operator to easily change pads or transport the machine.

Optimized balance allows a single operator to easily change pads or transport the machine. Onboard Charger: Convenient, built-in charging.

Convenient, built-in charging. Industrial Squeegee Assembly: Cast aluminum body with stainless steel strap and tool-less blade changes.

Cast aluminum body with stainless steel strap and tool-less blade changes. Premium Squeegee Blades: Streak-free pickup and long service life.

Streak-free pickup and long service life. Durable Brush Head: Rotationally molded plastic for maximum durability.

Rotationally molded plastic for maximum durability. Integrated Headlight: Illuminates the work area for improved visibility and safety.

The DX15 delivers a best-in-class specification at a competitive price point, demonstrating that compact machines can offer high performance, durability, and features without compromise. It is suited for convenience stores, small retail spaces, pharmacies, restaurants, commercial kitchens, and other tight commercial environments.

This introduction of the DX15 walk-behind floor scrubber marks the beginning of a major evolution in the ONYX product lineup. Over the next 18 months, ONYX will continue expanding its portfolio with lithium-ion powered versions of its floor scrubbers and several all-new machine designs, delivering smarter, cleaner, and more efficient solutions across every category.

Media Contact:

Stuart Proctor, VP of Marketing, ONYX, [email protected]

About ONYX Based in North Carolina, ONYX is a cutting-edge manufacturer of floor scrubbers, burnishers and concrete polishers, dedicated to enhancing productivity and maximizing cost savings through innovative, high-performance cleaning, and advanced polishing technology. With a commitment to innovation, ONYX is at the forefront of eco-friendly technology. Our mission is to deliver fast, simple, reliable products that empower you to become your best.

For more information contact us at: https://www.onyxsolutions.com/contact-onyx

SOURCE ONYX