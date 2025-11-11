ONYX Unveils the HERO Polishing System and Z5 High-Speed Planetary Polisher at the ISSA Show

Together, the HERO System and Z5 machine deliver a simplified, high-performance polishing process that is accessible to every contractor — without compromising results.

A Growing Opportunity for Modern Facility Care

Polished concrete, terrazzo, and other seamless surfaces now dominate environments like warehouses, healthcare facilities, schools, industrial and retail environments, and high-traffic spaces. Their seamless finishes, chemical resistance, and low-maintenance characteristics make them both practical and beautiful — but maintaining them properly requires precision, consistency, and the right equipment.

This growing use of decorative hard surfaces has created a new business opportunity for JanSan contractors. Traditionally, polished floor maintenance was seen as a niche service reserved for specialists. The HERO Polishing System removes that barrier, offering a simple, repeatable process that enables cleaning and maintenance teams to confidently enter the polished floor market — with the consistency and quality their customers expect.

The ONYX Z5 — Power, Precision, and Productivity

At the heart of the HERO System is the all-new ONYX Z5, a 30-inch, propane-powered, high-speed active planetary polisher engineered for unmatched performance and versatility.

Capable of spinning diamond abrasives at 1,400 RPM — more than twice the speed of typical grinders — the Z5 delivers superior productivity, faster refinement, and smoother results across every surface. The higher speed tooling rotation also produces unparalleled scratch patterns uniformity, delivering smooth finishes at every stage of the polishing process.

Lightweight and user-friendly, the Z5 also features an adjustable weight system, foldable handle, integrated headlight, transport wheel, and adjustable water feed.

In just minutes, the Z5 can be configured for grinding, polishing, stripping, or deep cleaning decorative concrete and terrazzo flooring.

For professional polishing contractors, the Z5 offers compatibility with any diamond tooling system.

The HERO Polishing System — FAST | SIMPLE | SUPERIOR RESULTS

The Power - HERO Z5 high speed active planetary maximizes productivity

- high speed active planetary maximizes productivity The Pads - HERO Z-PADS , heavy-duty diamond pads for easy use & superior performance

- , heavy-duty diamond pads for easy use & superior performance The Protection – HERO FORGE Densifier & HERO SHIELD Penetrating Floor Seal

The HERO System complements the Z5 with a structured sequence of diamond-gritted HERO Z pads, densifiers, and finishing chemicals that together create a predictable, high-quality polishing process. Each step has been refined for ease of use, repeatability, and outstanding aesthetic results — making polished concrete maintenance accessible to all professionals, regardless of experience level.

For JanSan contractors, HERO represents an exciting opportunity to expand service offerings, increase contract value, and capitalize on the growing demand for polished flooring maintenance within existing facility care programs.

For decorative concrete specialists, it offers Higher productivity, lower labor costs, and a repeatable process that maintains the artistry of their craft while boosting efficiency — shortening project timelines, while maintaining the artistry and precision their work is known for.

"With the HERO Polishing System, getting professional results is easy. It's faster, simpler, and superior to conventional methods, so whether you're just starting out or a seasoned pro, you can polish concrete and terrazzo floors to a beautiful shine in less time."

— Jeremy Hahne, Vice President of Sales, ONYX

Availability and Demonstrations

The HERO Polishing System and Z5 Planetary Polisher are now available through authorized ONYX distributors across North America. Product demonstrations and training sessions can be scheduled directly with ONYX representatives.

Product page: https://www.onyxsolutions.com/hero-polishing-system

https://www.onyxsolutions.com/hero-polishing-system Request a demo: [email protected]

ISSA Show Booth # 3304 – swing by and speak to our team

About ONYX

ONYX is a leading innovator in high-performance floor care equipment and systems. Committed to sustainability, productivity, and user-focused design, ONYX delivers professional-grade solutions that combine innovation with real-world practicality — helping contractors, facilities, and maintenance teams achieve more with less effort.

