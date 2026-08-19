Opal Energy Group Ranks No. 207 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, Marking Second Consecutive Year Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

After ranking No. 198 in 2025, Opal remains among the top five percent of the Inc. 5000 as the national energy company continues to scale its platform

MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. has revealed that Opal Energy Group, one of the nation's leading alternative energy companies, has been ranked No. 207 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

Opal Energy Group

The recognition marks Opal Energy Group's second consecutive appearance near the very top of the Inc. 5000, following its No. 198 ranking in 2025. Remaining within the top five percent of the list in consecutive years reflects something increasingly important to Opal's leadership: the ability not simply to grow quickly, but to sustain that growth as the company scales.

"Last year, making the Inc. 5000 at No. 198 was an incredible milestone for our company. Coming back a year later at No. 207 is a testament to our company's trajectory," said Kyle Shroufe, CEO and co-founder of Opal Energy Group. "Fast growth is one thing. Building an organization capable of sustaining that level of performance as the business becomes larger, the projects become more complex and the market continues to evolve is a completely different challenge that we feel we are uniquely qualified to meet year after year."

Opal Energy Group is a vertically integrated national energy company serving commercial and industrial customers throughout the United States. The company develops, engineers, constructs and supports solar, battery energy storage and EV charging projects, with an operating model built around controlling the entire project lifecycle internally.

That model has allowed Opal to continue expanding while maintaining a relentless focus on execution.

Today, the company is increasingly focused on the broader transformation taking place across the U.S. energy market, including battery energy storage, distributed generation, grid services and long-term ownership of energy assets.

Opal attributes much of its continued growth to a philosophy that views energy infrastructure first and foremost as a financial tool for its customers.

"The energy market is changing rapidly, and we see an enormous amount of opportunity ahead," said Shroufe. "Our customers are looking for more than solar panels. They are looking for ways to control energy costs, improve resiliency, generate new sources of revenue and make smarter long-term decisions around their energy infrastructure. Our goal is to be the company that can deliver all of that."

Opal's second consecutive Inc. 5000 recognition also comes during a period of significant change across the U.S. energy industry. Shifting incentives, evolving technologies, supply-chain pressures and changing energy markets have forced companies throughout the sector to adapt.

For Opal, that environment has reinforced a philosophy that has been central to the company since its founding: change creates opportunity for companies capable of executing through it.

"Markets are always going to change," Shroufe added. "Our job is to keep moving, keep adapting and keep finding where we can create value. We have an extraordinary team that has embraced that mentality from day one. This recognition belongs to them, our customers and the partners who have trusted us to execute."

Opal Energy Group's consecutive rankings of No. 198 in 2025 and No. 207 in 2026 reflect more than rapid growth—they demonstrate a level of execution, adaptability and market leadership that has placed Opal among the most compelling companies in the U.S. energy industry. The company is now focused on translating that advantage into long-term category leadership.

About Opal Energy Group

Opal Energy Group is a vertically integrated energy company specializing in commercial and industrial solar, battery energy storage and EV charging. Opal develops and delivers turnkey energy projects designed to reduce operating costs, generate revenue and increase long-term asset value for commercial and industrial customers nationwide.

SOURCE Opal Energy Group