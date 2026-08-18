OPC Energy Issues NIS 600 Million of New Series E Bonds

Long-term financing further supports OPC Energy's growth strategy and investment plans in Israel and the United States

The Series E Bonds were issued with an annual coupon of 4.56%, a duration of 7.4 years and an effective spread of 96 basis points

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OPC Energy Ltd. (TASE: OPCE), a leading independent power producer operating in Israel and the U.S., providing reliable and efficient electricity generation through natural gas and renewable energy, today announced the issuance of NIS 600 million of its new Series E Bonds.

The Series E Bonds were issued with an annual coupon of 4.56%, a duration of 7.4 years and an effective spread of 96 basis points.

The long-term financing further strengthens OPC Energy's financial flexibility as the Company continues to execute its investment and development strategy across Israel and the United States. OPC Energy is advancing a diversified portfolio of operating assets, projects under construction and an extensive development pipeline across natural gas, renewables and storage.

Giora Almogy, Chief Executive Officer of OPC Energy Ltd., commented:

"OPC Energy continues to execute its long-term growth strategy and advance a significant portfolio of energy projects in Israel and the United States. We are building on a strong and diversified platform of high-quality operating assets, projects under construction and an extensive development pipeline, positioning the Company to capture the significant growth opportunities we see across our markets. This financing supports our ability to continue advancing our investment plans and creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders."

Ana Berenstein Shvartsman, Chief Financial Officer of OPC Energy Ltd., commented:

"The issuance of NIS 600 million of long-term bonds, with a duration of 7.4 years and an effective spread of 96 basis points, further enhances OPC Energy's financial flexibility and supports the continued execution of our investment program. The financing represents an additional component of our disciplined approach to capital management, while maintaining a balanced funding structure and access to diverse sources of long-term capital."

The Series E Bonds have been listed for trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

About OPC Energy

OPC Energy Ltd. (TASE: OPCE) is a leading energy company operating in the Energy Transition space in Israel and the U.S. and provides electricity in an efficient, reliable and environmentally friendly manner while combining highly efficient natural gas with solar, wind and storage.

In Israel, OPC is the first and leading private electricity producer, offering its customers an integrated solution by supplying their energy needs through the Company's generation sites and on-site solutions at customers' premises. OPC continues to expand its generation portfolio and customer base in Israel, advancing a growing pipeline of renewable and natural gas projects to support the evolving needs of the Israeli electricity market.

In the U.S., the Company operates through the CPV Group, which has over 25 years of experience in the development and operation of highly efficient, low-emission power generation and renewable energy projects. CPV is focused on leveraging its extensive experience to advance its current portfolio of approximately 15 GW of renewable and natural gas projects.

For more information, please visit: www.opc-energy.com/en

Company Contact:

Ana Berenstein Shvartsman, CFO

[email protected]

Yehonatan Mualem, Finance & IR Manager

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal, CEO, MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

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SOURCE OPC Energy