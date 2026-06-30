OPEI hosts Annual Meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 150 members and invited guests gathered in Savannah, Ga., last week for three days of networking, industry updates, and perspective from leading authorities on international trade, geopolitics, and macroeconomic trends.

The winning golf team at the OPEI Annual meeting with Kris Kiser, President and CEO of OPEI (center). Left to right, Stephen Ariens, Chief Revenue Officer, Ariens Company; Harold Redman, President & CEO, Echo Incorporated; Kris Kiser; Dan Ariens, Chairman and CEO, Ariens Company; Tom Rugg, Senior VP and President, Power and Energy Solutions, Briggs & Stratton LLC.

"What we heard from our speakers and guests in Savannah was that the industry remains in a dynamic period of uncertainty," said Kris Kiser, President and CEO of OPEI. "Participation in a trade association like OPEI has never been more important. Meetings like this help our members find context and connection, as well as opportunities and growth."

"OPEI has been around for nearly 75 years, and the association is tremendously healthy," Kiser added. "We have highly engaged members, our trade show is sold out for the fifth year in a row, and we continue to protect and promote the industry."

Keynote speakers covered the global geopolitical landscape, trade and tariff state of play, current political state of play, as well as macroeconomic trends and industry-specific forecasts for the industry. Business session speakers included:

Dr. Peter Rupert, a professor of economics at the University of California at Santa Barbara and director of USCB's Economic Forecast Project

Jennifer McCadney, a partner at Kelley Drye & Warren specializing in customs and international trade

Grant Farnsworth, president of the Farnsworth Group, OPEI's market and economic forecasting partner

Michael McFaul, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia and senior fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute & Hoover Institution, Stanford University.

Robert Costa, national political correspondent and senior Washington analyst for CBS

OPEI senior staff also held a wide-ranging conversation on the most pressing policy issues impacting the outdoor power equipment industry at the local, state, and federal level, including developments in consumer product safety, engine emissions, batteries, recycling and EPR, chemicals, and right to repair.

Also during the event, the association approved the incoming slate for the 2026-2027 OPEI Board of Directors.

Rick Olson, Chairman & CEO, The Toro Company, ended his term as chair, and passed the gavel to Harold Redman, President and CEO of Echo Incorporated. Nelson Wilner, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Engines, Kawasaki, moves into the role of Vice Chair, and Tom Rugg, Senior Vice President and President — Power and Energy Solutions, Briggs and Stratton, joins the Executive Committee as Secretary/Treasurer. Dan Ariens, Chairman and CEO, Ariens Company, remains Equip Exposition Chair.

The remaining members of the Board of Directors include:

Jonathan Chase, Vice President, Turf & Utility Business Unit, Deere & Company

Mike Clancy, Executive Chairman, Chervon North America

Peter Hampton, President & CEO, Active Dynamics

Brian Melka, President & CEO, Rehlko

Drew Patrick, Group President – RYOBI Outdoor, TTI Outdoor Power Equipment, Inc.

Doug Redpath, President & General Manager, Outdoor, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Gent Simmons, President, Husqvarna Forest & Garden North America

Scott Tilley, General Counsel, STIHL Incorporated

"We're thankful to our sponsors and their ongoing support of OPEI and the industry," Kiser said. "This event wouldn't be possible without them."

This year's sponsors included:

Premiere Meeting Sponsor — Huntington

OPEI Louisville Golf Classic — Louisville Tourism

Closing Dinner Sponsor — STIHL

Keynote Sponsor — Sheffield

Breakfast Sponsors — Briggs & Stratton and the Propane Energy Research Council (PERC)

Business Break Sponsors — Kubota and Rehlko

Business Wi-Fi Sponsor — VP Racing Fuels

Registration Sponsor — Kawasaki

Welcome Amenity Sponsor — Wells Fargo

Next year's OPEI Annual Meeting will be held at the El Dorado Hotel and Spa in Santa Fe, New Mexico, June 15-17, 2027. Visit opei.org for more information.

Photos for download here.

About OPEI

OPEI is an international trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of power equipment, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars. OPEI is the advocacy voice of the industry, and a recognized Standards Development Organization for the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and active internationally through the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in the development of safety and performance standards. OPEI owns Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living and equipment exposition, and administers the TurfMutt Foundation, which directs the environmental education program, TurfMutt. OPEI-Canada represents members on a host of issues, including recycling, emissions and other regulatory developments across the Canadian provinces.

Media contacts

Ami Neiberger, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, (703) 887-4877, [email protected]

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, (240) 988-6243, [email protected]

SOURCE Outdoor Power Equipment Institute