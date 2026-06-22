Outdoor Power Equipment Institute Reminds Everyone to Keep Lawn Mower Safety in Mind This Summer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer and lawn mowing season in full swing, the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) reminds everyone to keep safety in mind when using lawn mowers, trimmers, chainsaws and other lawn and yard gear.

“We all want our yards looking top-notch for picnics, parties and relaxing, but remember to learn the safety features and adopt safe practices when using your mower and other outdoor power equipment. Follow manufacturers’ guidance. It sounds basic, but it’s important,” says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of OPEI, an international trade association representing outdoor power equipment, small engine, utility vehicle, golf car and personal transport vehicle manufacturers and suppliers.

"We all want our yards looking top-notch for picnics, parties and relaxing, but remember to learn the safety features and adopt safe practices when using your mower and other outdoor power equipment. Follow manufacturers' guidance. It sounds basic, but it's important," says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of OPEI, an international trade association representing outdoor power equipment, small engine, utility vehicle, golf car and personal transport vehicle manufacturers and suppliers.

Get ready first:

Walk your yard. Before mowing, scan the yard and remove rocks, sticks, toys, and any loose objects that get in the way of mowing and other equipment.

Check terrain. Note any steep slopes, holes, or low-hanging branches so you can navigate them with care.

Inspect and service equipment. Check oil and air filters. Look for damaged or missing parts.

Read and follow the manufacturer's owner's manuals.

Clean and store equipment properly. Wipe off dirt and debris and keep your equipment in a dry place.

Fuel up:

Use fresh fuel. Never store equipment with fuel in the tank. Remember, storing fuel in hot, humid conditions will make the fuel grow stale more quickly.

Always turn off the engine and allow the mower to cool completely before refilling the tank.

Charge batteries using an appropriate charger. Use the charger that came with your equipment and follow the manufacturer instructions, including how to store batteries properly.

Use equipment safely:

Never disable, modify or remove safety devices.

Always keep kids and pets away from operating equipment.

Wear closed-toed shoes, long pants, safety glasses and hearing protection.

Use caution when mowing on slopes.

For more safety information about outdoor power equipment, visit www.opei.org.

Photos for use: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/lrzn77nk747uw28e0uzcb/AEvpEdWiWggQSf2p_aZ17I4?rlkey=h9fowtjp8n81vtolr6sihxyh9&dl=0

Media contact:

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of the TurfMutt Foundation

240-988-6243, [email protected]

About OPEI

OPEI is an international trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of power equipment, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars. OPEI is the advocacy voice of the industry, and a recognized Standards Development Organization for the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and active internationally through the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in the development of safety and performance standards. OPEI owns Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living and equipment exposition, and administers the TurfMutt Foundation, which directs the environmental education program, TurfMutt. OPEI-Canada represents members on a host of issues, including recycling, emissions and other regulatory developments across the Canadian provinces.

SOURCE Outdoor Power Equipment Institute