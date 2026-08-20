Open-Source Enterprise AI Platform FastGPT Releases v4.16.0 with User-Level Code Sandboxes and Knowledge Base Metadata

News provided by

FastGPT

Aug 20, 2026, 01:48 ET

Audit logs move from scheduled deletion to cold archive in object storage, and system tool keys are now encrypted at rest

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FastGPT, an open-source AI application platform for organizations, released version 4.16.0 on Aug. 16, 2026. The release reworks three areas: how code sandboxes are provisioned, what metadata a knowledge base can carry, and how audit logs are retained.

Code sandboxes are now bound to an application and a user rather than to individual conversations. Multiple conversations from the same user in the same application reuse one sandbox instance, with files isolated per session directory. Sandbox HTML and files can be previewed through short-lived read-only links, removing a repeated upload to object storage. Per-instance CPU, memory, storage, auto-suspend and auto-archive limits are now configurable through environment variables. The E2B sandbox provider has been removed; existing deployments migrate to OpenSandbox or Sealos Devbox.

Knowledge base entries accept custom metadata, importable as JSON through the API or CSV and Excel templates. Retrieval results and backup exports preserve the field, so source, version and clearance labels can travel with a retrieved answer back into business systems.

On the operations side, audit logs are transferred to cold archive storage instead of being deleted on expiry, administrator-configured tool keys are encrypted, and the system initialization endpoint no longer returns model API keys, request addresses or internal configuration. The upgrade guide also states a boundary for deploying teams: the sandbox preview proxy should use an origin separate from the main site, since same-origin deployment places preview scripts inside the main site's security boundary, and the system does not currently enforce origin isolation.

"Sandboxes, metadata and audit log retention each touch deployment boundaries, so confirm those and the migration order before choosing an upgrade window," a FastGPT spokesperson said.

About FastGPT

FastGPT is an open-source AI application platform for organizations, offering RAG knowledge bases, visual workflows, agent orchestration, skills, MCP support and multi-channel publishing, available as a cloud service, community self-hosted deployment or commercial on-premises deployment. As of Aug. 19, 2026, the labring/FastGPT repository on GitHub has 29,387 stars, 7,267 forks and 273 releases. FastGPT reports on its website that it serves more than 1,000 enterprise customers. More information is available at fastgpt.io.

SOURCE FastGPT

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Security and Data-Residency Reviews Push Enterprise AI Buyers Toward Self-Hosted Platforms, and FastGPT Publishes Its Terms

FastGPT, an open-source enterprise AI application platform, has published the commercial terms enterprise buyers evaluate alongside production...

FastGPT Emerges as One of the Best No-code and Open-source AI Agent Builders for 2025, Empowering Enterprises to Build Smarter Workflows

As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries, businesses are increasingly seeking ways to integrate AI-driven automation and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

The Latest Artificial Intelligence News

The Latest Artificial Intelligence News

News Releases in Similar Topics